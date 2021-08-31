WORTON — The Trojans will kick off their football season Friday night with twice as many players as they had six months ago for the pandemic-abbreviated season.
On a modest roster of 31, there are 13 returning players.
Rick Townsend, a 6-foot-9, 305-pound tackle who will play on both sides of the line, is the only senior.
All of this is good news, according to Kent County’s second-year head coach Brian Aikin.
“We’re heading in the right direction,” Aiken said during a telephone interview. “The kids we have are very coachable, eager to learn. ... We will take our licks being so young, but as long as we take care of things in the classroom, we’ll be OK.”
Aikin said the plan is to keep everyone academically eligible throughout the fall 2021 season and the entire school year — holding study halls if needed — so that all 30 possible returning players for 2022 come back next year “ready to roll.”
“It’s a good building block for our youngsters,” he added.
Kent County will host Bohemia Manor in the season opener for both schools Friday, Sept. 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Junior Ryan Miller succeeds Thomas Goldsborough as the Trojans’ quarterback. Miller, who is playing organized football for only the third year, was an offensive tackle and linebacker in the 2021 COVID season.
Miller has big shoes to fill.
Goldsborough, a three-year starter at QB, is the reigning Offensive Player of the Year among Class 1A schools in the Bayside Conference.He is attending Division I Long Island University in New York on a partial athletic scholarship.
Aikin said he believes Miller is up to the challenge. The intent is to run the ball more, while Miller gains confidence in the passing game.
It will be a more balanced offense, what Aikin described as “a good mix of run and pass.”
Aikin said the Trojans also will miss Goldsborough’s leadership, though it seems that junior Brandon Cannon “is taking the necessary steps to fill that void.”
Cannon (5-11, 170) won’t come off the field very often as he is pegged as a starting running back and linebacker.
He had one receiving touchdown for 8 yards and 15 tackles in his sophomore season that ended after three games due to injury.
Junior Matt Wade is the backup to Miller over center. They will take snaps from freshman Wesley Townsend (6-2, 190).
Sophomore Ryan Myers has won the starter’s job at right guard, while freshmen Trevor Fuchs and Harrison Gibby are battling at the other guard position.
Rick Townsend and sophomore Trice Moore start at the tackles.
The receivers are freshmen Jysir Valentine (6-4) and Tanner Beck at tight end, freshman Jonah Somerville in the slot, and Wade and sophomores Landon Wallace and Ben Gale as wide receivers.
The backfield features juniors Cannon, Jamar Ringgold and Will Goetz, sophomore Taion Johnson and freshman Nick Price. This is the first year of high school football for Johnson.
Defensively, the Trojans will lean a lot on Cannon. Other linebackers are Beck, Goetz, Moore, Myers and Price.
Other key players on defense are freshman Wyatt Toulson and Rick Townsend at tackle, Wade and sophomore Mehki Rogers at end, and sophomores Zyaire Thomas, Tahzir Hicks and Gale as defensive backs. Ringgold, Wallace and Johnson will see time in the secondary.
Junior Will Maier, a starter on the soccer team, is back for a second straight season as the kicker. He was 16 of 17 in extra-point attempts as a rookie.
Kent’s preseason has included several scrimmages, including one here on Friday, Aug. 27 that ended abruptly due to a thunderstorm.
“After watching film with the players, we know what needs to be corrected,” Aikin said. “Even though it was cut short, everyone got a chance to play and be evaluated. With being a young team, the more we play, the better we will get.”
Aikin said he and his coaching staff are looking forward to the challenges of a young team.
“We will take our lumps,” he said, “but we will learn and grow together.”
