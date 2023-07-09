ROCK HALL — Even when the fish aren’t biting, it’s a good day to be on the water.
That’s certainly one way to look at the annual Guardian of the Pearl Rockfish Tournament, which supports the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company.
This year’s haul surpassed the $25,000 in sponsorships and registration fees that the inaugural tournament in 2022 brought in, according to Brian Jones, the fire company’s public information officer.
Beth Councell, who chaired the committee that put the tournament together, said the turnout exceeded expectations — for the second year in a row.
A total of 29 boats registered and collectively made 52 trips — 26 each day of the June 10-11 weekend tournament.
Prizes were awarded for the top three catches in the youth division and what was called the “regular” division.
Capt. Bobby Bramble of Bucktales Fishing Charters, who took the top prize in the regular division and second place in the youth division, donated $1,500 of his winnings to the fire department as it closes in on purchase of a 34-foot fire boat.
Chief Troy White said the fire company is about $60,000 short of the $400,000 needed for the new piece of equipment.
According to Councell, all of the sponsorships — which this year totaled $40,000-plus — goes to the fire company.
Prize money comes out of the registration fees.
In a separate account for the youth division, prize money is paid out of donations and sponsorships.
Here are the winners:
Youth, 15 and younger
First: Capt. Lenny Fletcher and angler James Skaggs Jr., 7 pounds; $2,575.
Second: Capt. Bobby Bramble and angler Kaitlin Cox, 6-8; $1,545.
Third: Capt. William “Billy” Walls and angler Sawyer Eden, 5-2; $1,030.
Regular
First: Capt. Bobby Bramble and angler Chrissy Cox, 8-8; $12,645.
Second: Capt. Gerry Haggerty and angler Mike Walters, 8-6; $7,587.
Third: Capt. Gerry Haggerty and angler Sean Mann, 8-4; $5,058.
The youth winners also received gift cards from Molly’s Place in Kennedyville and Sandy’s Fishing Rod Repair and Reel Spooling in Rock Hall, and a handcrafted award by Greg Jetton of Gunsmoke Metal Works.
In the adult division, the third-place finisher received a carving by John Connolly; the second-place finisher received a carving by John Day; and the winner received a rockfish made out of diamond plate that was the gift of an anonymous donor. They also received gift cards from Sandy’s Fishing Rod Repair and Reel Spooling.
As the top female angler, Chrissy Cox received a hook bracelet donated by Robin Wood Kurwoski of S&J Yachts and a gift certificate to Hair Net, both in Rock Hall.
Bramble and last year’s winner Capt. Brian Councell will have their names engraved on a perpetual plaque donated by Nick Watson of Bayside Woodworks that will hang in the firehouse.
Capt. Bramble and his anglers went out both days.
They didn’t catch any stripers on the first day.
On day two, they left the Rock Hall harbor at about 5 a.m., and put their lines in at about 6 a.m. north off Worton Point.
”We started out catching catfish, but when the tide changed, the rock came in,” Chrissy Cox said immediately after the check presentations.
She is a fishing fan because of the quiet.
”No one is around,” she said. “That’s what I like. It’s peaceful.”
In previous years at just about this time, beginning in 1995 and continuing through 2019, the Maryland Watermen’s Association sponsored a pro-am rockfish tournament — with half of the entry money going to the association.
The number of participants and the monetary amount of the prizes had been on the decline, and then everything stopped abruptly in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Councell, who is a member of the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company auxiliary, is credited with brainstorming a new rockfish tournament that would benefit only the fire company — while at the same time promoting heritage, tourism and fishing.
“This tournament has many components, many hands, many volunteers associated with the fire company, the Town of Rock Hall and some not associated with us at all but understand the importance of it,” Councell said June 11 as she joined fire company Chief White and Vice President Becca Bigelow on the back of a flatbed to present the awards.
She thanked the captains and the anglers “as the heart” of the event, as well as sponsors and volunteers.
The primary sponsors were American Rock Hall Service Center and R.C. Fabricators.
“Our heritage of Rock Hall is the water, the Chesapeake Bay and our fishing, and oystering and crabbing,” Councell said.
She talked about the “emotional component” of the tournament, beginning with the youth.
“Our kids are the future fishermen and women on the Bay," she said. "That is why we put a big focus on them and making sure they understand how important they are to us.”
The youth division of the tournament is a tribute to Martin “Ton” Jacquette, who spent a lot of time with area youth, teaching them about the Bay, fishing, rods, reels and repairs.
Jacquette was fully invested, Councell said.
The event’s other component stresses the significance of the Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company.
“If you need help, if your house is on fire, if you’ve fallen, I mean it’s endless,” Councell said. “There are people who answer that call. And it’s emotional. If you’ve ever needed help like that, it is very emotionally charged. And these are the people that do it.”
And it’s pricey.
According to Councell, the cost of one air filter for a fire truck is $500.
“That gives you a glimpse of the amount of money it takes to run the volunteer fire company in Rock Hall,” she said.
Schools, health care and support services are priorities for anyone looking to relocate — to Rock Hall, for example.
“If we don’t offer them a solid fire company and EMT rescue squad, I don’t think they’re going to move here,” Councell said. “So we want to keep our town alive, we want to keep people coming here, so we need to offer that to them.”
At the insistence of White, prior to the awards presentation, the behind-the-scenes volunteers were asked to come forward to receive a well-deserved round of applause.
Rock Hall Volunteer Fire Company, organized in 1927, provides emergency services to the town of Rock Hall — known as the Pearl of the Chesapeake — and neighboring municipalities.
Andy Glenn is the current president.
He was unable to attend this year’s tournament.
During the awards presentation, Bigelow, filling in for Glenn, said more than 70% of the fire company’s income is brought in by the hard work of members and generous support of the community — donations, ambulance billing fees and fundraisers such as the Guardian of the Pearl tournament, scrapple festival, fish fries, breakfasts and bingo nights.
The rockfish tournament technically was a three-day event with a captains meeting held at Harbor Shack on Friday night, June 9. This was an opportunity to meet and greet as well as pick up registration packets.
The base for the tournament and weigh-in station was at the Bayside Avenue bulkhead, where committee members sold T-shirts and other swag. Pictures of fish being weighed in can be viewed on the Guardian of the Pearl tournament Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.