I like the old saying, “Just when you think it can’t get any worse, it does.”
This is the kind of world we live in today, and I’m still not adjusted to this sort of thing. I’m not sure I will ever adjust to the world around me.
The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage and I will be watching the news, and a story of some devastation somewhere in the world will come on.
When this happens, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage will say, “What a wacky world we live in.” And if anybody knows about wacky, it is she. After all, she married me.
A story happened in our city when a truck driver was driving under an overpass, and the truck was too big and smashed the overpass. That shut down traffic for at least one day.
“What’s wrong with that driver?” The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage asked. “Doesn’t he know about overpasses?”
Then she sighed deeply and said, “What a wacky world we live in.”
When I was young, we had the Three Stooges. Today we have the news media, and I’m unsure which one is wackier.
Watching the news the other night, a similar story was being reported, and I looked at my wife and said, “What a wacky world we live in.” I paused for a moment and then said, “It’s not the world I grew up in.” Then I laughed.
I wasn’t expecting her response, but after all this time, I should’ve expected something.
“Whatever made you think that you have grown up?”
I didn’t catch it at first, but I got what she said after a while.
That gave me pause for thinking, have I really grown up?
When I was a teenager at home, my mother would get aggravated at me and say very dramatically, “Why don’t you just grow up?”
Now, after over 50 years, my wife is questioning that I have grown up.
After she said it to me, I pondered for quite a few days on what does it actually mean to grow up? And, most importantly of all, does anybody ever grow up?
We may live in a wacky world because few people have actually grown up yet. So if we had more adults around, maybe things wouldn’t get as wacky as it has become.
I wanted to ask The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage, who I assume has grown up, what I need to do to grow up?”
As we watched the news one night, she said, “What a wacky world we live in.” At that point, I replied, “Maybe it’s so wacky because people haven’t grown up yet.”
She went on a tirade explaining why most people have not grown up yet. I tried to listen carefully and take a few notes, but none made sense. It’s like a first-grader listening to a 12th-grader explaining the law of gravity. That makes no sense to them at all.
I thought maybe I could get a few clues as to what I can do to grow up.
I couldn’t keep it any longer, so I asked her, “What do you think I need to do to grow up?”
I should never ask questions like this to The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage.
“Well,” she started, “you should stop acting like a silly person.”
I chuckled and said, “But what if I’m not acting?”
Staring at me, she said, “That is exactly what I mean.”
“So, if you are not acting, you are the silliest person I have ever known.”
According to her, you can’t be silly and grown-up at the same time.
I asked her for more ideas about growing up.
“The next thing you need to do is stop thinking every situation is a joke.”
Pondering this, I’m not sure I will ever grow up if that is true. I see a joke where The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage sees something serious. She’s much more grown-up than I ever will be.
“There is a positive side to this wacky world of ours.” The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage looked at me smiling. Then she continued, “If the world weren’t as wacky as it is, people would see that you’re wacky.”
I did not know what she meant by that and would not press that point. The fact that she mentioned that is a plus for me, and I won’t undermine that.
After all of this, I wonder if it’s worth growing up. What good does it do to grow up when those people around you aren’t? Maybe wacky is not that bad.
On the bright side, I’m going to try.
I couldn’t help but think of one of the strangest stories about David in 1 Samuel 21, “And he (David) changed his behaviour before them, and feigned himself mad in their hands, and scrabbled on the doors of the gate, and let his spittle fall down upon his beard. Then said Achish unto his servants, Lo, ye see the man is mad: wherefore then have ye brought him to me? Have I need of mad men, that ye have brought this fellow to play the mad man in my presence? Shall this fellow come into my house?”
David used “wacky” to his advantage. That worked for him and after giving some thought, maybe that could work for my advantage. Of course, David was acting and I probably am not.
