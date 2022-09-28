DENTON — Caroline’s owner Nancy Minahan said she has a simple goal with her new restaurant in downtown Denton — bring a high-end, farm-to-table dining experience to Caroline County and the Mid-Shore.
People shouldn’t have to leave the county to get a nice meal, said Minahan.
Located on Market Street, Caroline’s has been under construction for most of 2022. When complete, the business will offer two different dining options — Caroline’s Table and Caroline’s Sidebar.
To get people excited about the new restaurant, Minahan opened the Sidebar in late spring. This option will be for customers looking for a couple of drinks and light food options and sourdough pizza, while the restaurant will have the more classic menu, said Minahan.
“Until the restaurant opens, the side bar has served us well as a place to demonstrate the style of food we want to serve,” she said. “People have loved it so far, and the reviews have been wonderful.”
Minahan, who has a background in chemical engineering and runs a precast concrete business, has lived in Maryland her whole life and in the Denton area for over a decade. Owning a restaurant wasn’t necessarily something she saw herself doing, but she said she saw the need and opportunity and wanted to go for it.
She partnered with Michael “Mick” McCrea, who owned the buildings at 406 Market St. and had a long history in the hotel and restaurant business. He previously ran the Oaks in Talbot County for many years and was also at the Talbot County Club. McCrea had always envisioned an establishment like this in Caroline County and was happy to join forces with Minahan to make it a reality.
“I know how insane this is; many friends and family tried to dissuade me,” said Minahan. “I just want to make this a wonderful place to eat, with produce and proteins from the surrounding areas.”
It’s been a labor of love to turn the 100-year-old house into a restaurant. It was a private residence for a long time, and has been a couple of businesses over the years, but this is the first time it’s going to be used as a restaurant, said Minahan.
There have been some delays, but it’s coming together and the main restaurant Caroline’s Table, will be ready soon, she said.
Minahan hired Chef Adam Flood to bring the food to life. Flood was born in Delaware, raised in Maine and schooled in Las Vegas. He’s honed his skills under James Beard Award-winning executive chefs in fine-dining restaurants from Boston to Portland, Maine.
Accolades aside, said Minahan, in addition to his abilities, Flood’s family has owned property off Harris Creek, between St. Michaels and Tilghman Island, since his great-grandparents purchased the land 100 years ago. He’s been fishing and chicken-neckin’ off the dock his whole life. He is very much enjoying working with local products and can’t wait to expand in the larger kitchen.
