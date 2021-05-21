ANNAPOLIS — Maryland’s housing market continued its strong sales pace in 2021 with April sales figures of 8,566 units sold, which outpaced the previous year’s sales of 6,739 by 27.1%. The average sales price, $429,484, rose 15.3% to beat April 2020’s figure of $372,612. The median sales price of $360,000 grew 8.7% from $325,000 in April 2020.
During the pandemic, median days on market had fallen from 10 days in January 2021 to six days—less than a week—in April 2021. During this same period, months of inventory has remained at 0.8. Inventory is not growing, and houses are moving more quickly to sale. Active inventory, the number of homes available for sale, dropped 61.4% from April 2020.
“The pandemic has really changed the market, and without more sellers and more new homes, it will be a tight market for a while,” said Dee Dee Miller, 2021 President, Maryland REALTORS®. “Homes under contract (units pending) is 70% higher than last April. Whatever is heading to the market is flying right off the shelves, and these shelves are looking increasingly sparse.”
When looking specifically at new homes, availability will continue to be sparse, according to Lori Graf, CEO of the Maryland Building Industry Association, in a recent interview on Maryland REALTORS®’ podcast, Get Real Estate. “Our biggest issue is the supply chain and the costs of material and labor,” Graf said, “and I don’t think this problem is going to get any better moving forward.”
