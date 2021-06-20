EASTON — David Milligan and Kathy Deoudes have been elected chair and vice chair, respectively, of the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Board of Directors.
A resident of Easton, Milligan is a business systems analyst for the integrity and quality solutions organization, Qlarant. He has been a UM SRH board member since 2013 and has served as chair of the board’s Quality, Safety and Experience Committee since 2015. He also serves on the University of Maryland Medical System’s Quality and Safety Committee. He previously served on the Dorchester General Hospital Board of Directors.
Milligan is a Phillips Exeter Academy graduate and attended the University of Pennsylvania’s Moore School of Engineering and Applied Science. He received his Bachelor of Science in Information Systems Management from Salisbury University’s Perdue School of Business and his master’s degree in Health Administration Informatics from the University of Maryland University College. In addition to his membership on the UM SRH board, he has served on the boards of the YMCA Chesapeake and is a past president of the board of the Dorchester County Public Library. He has also served as a Talbot Mentors youth mentor.
A resident of Queenstown, Deoudes has been a member of the UM SRH board since 2014 and serves on Strategic Planning and Governance committees. Retired since 2010 from her position as legislative aide to Maryland State Senator E.J. Pipkin, she is a past chair of the Board of Directors for Compass Hospice and presently serves as Board Chair for The Women and Girls Fund, and as a Board member of the MidShore Community Foundation.
Deoudes also has served as member of the Queen Anne’s County Department of Emergency Services Advisory Council and the Queen Anne’s Emergency Center Community Association as well as the Mid Shore Advisory Council for Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay, which honored her as a Girl Scouts Woman of Distinction in 2013. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from Trinity University in Washington, D.C.
“Mr. Milligan and Mrs. Deoudes have been outstanding board members for Shore Regional Health and I look forward to working closely with them as our new board officers,” said Ken Kozel, UM SRH president and Chief Executive Officer. “Mr. Milligan’s intense focus on quality and safety has been instrumental to our success and Mrs. Deoudes’ strategic expertise has helped us advance our mission.
“On behalf of our senior team we also offer our sincerest thanks to Keith McMahan for his steadfast leadership as our board chair these past two years,” Kozel continued. “Keith’s servant leadership and intuitive nature have been instrumental in leading us through one of our most transformative periods in our history. We appreciate his continued service to our board as the Shore Regional Health representative on the UMMS board for the next five years and greatly value his ongoing contributions to our system.”
