Pâté is sort of a “gateway organ meat” and is perhaps the most accessible way to transform the initially off-putting visuals, textures, and strong odors of offal into something that looks and tastes delicious. I never advocate hiding or sneaking foods into dishes as a way to mask what someone is actually eating, as doing so undermines the goal of connecting people with their food. Rather, it’s all about context: a well-plated, fine-textured pâté presented with homemade sourdough bread should elicit a completely different response from an “in-your-face” whole organ sitting on a plate, no matter how expertly prepared. This easy-to-prepare pâté is a great way to use up those chicken livers you have been storing in your freezer. Makes three, 4 oz. ramekins.
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, divided, 2 garlic cloves, chopped 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, plus an optional sprig for garnish 8 ounces chicken livers, washed and trimmed, 2 tablespoons brandy, sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, bay leaf (optional)
Cut 1⁄2 cup (1 stick) of the butter into 1⁄2-inch cubes. Put the cubes of butter in the fridge to keep cold.
Melt the remaining 1⁄2 cup (1 stick) butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Add the garlic and thyme leaves and cook over low heat for 5 minutes to infuse the butter with the flavor and aroma of the garlic and thyme, then turn off the heat. Place a fine-mesh strainer over a small bowl. Skim the butter of any foam that may have risen to the top, and put this foam in a blender. Slowly pour the clarified butter through the strainer, leaving the white milky sediment behind in the saucepan. Add that sediment to the blender, along with the garlic and thyme from the strainer.
Ladle a tablespoon of the clarified butter into a frying pan and heat over medium heat. When the pan is hot, add the livers and cook for a couple of minutes on each side, until just barely pink inside (poke one with a knife to check). Add the livers to the blender. Turn the heat to medium-high and deglaze the pan with the brandy, using a wooden spoon to dislodge any bits sticking to the pan. Scrape into the blender.
Turn on the blender and process until smooth. Allow to cool until warm but no longer hot. Add the cubed butter from the refrigerator and process again until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Push the pâté through a fine-mesh strainer with a spatula to ensure a smooth consistency. Distribute into ramekins or small jars. Make sure there are no air pockets in the pâté and the surface is as flat and even as possible. Use a damp paper towel to wipe any residual pâté from the sides of the ramekins.
If you want to kick the presentation up a notch, place a sprig of thyme or a bay leaf on top of the pâté. Pour a thin layer of clarified butter on top. Carefully transfer to the fridge and cool until the butter is hardened. Bring to room temperature and serve, or cover with plastic wrap and store in the fridge for up to 1 week or in the freezer for several months. Any leftover clarified butter can be stored in a covered container in the fridge for up to one month.
