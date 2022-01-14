STEVENSVILLE — This Saturday, Jan. 15, the artworks of the late Carole Cascio of Stevensville open to the public on display and many pieces are for sale at the Kent Island Federation of Arts in historic Stevensville.

Cascio, a longtime member and supporter of KIFA, left wishes that her watercolors and ceramic pieces be offered for sale through KIFA, with a percentage of the proceeds to benefit the longtime arts organization. The remainder of the proceeds will go to her estate to be donated to numerous local humanitarian charities.

Cascio passed away in October 2021 at the age of 77. She was a retired professor of dance and health science. She developed a great passion of visual art, following her instincts as she worked in clay and water color paintings.

Trained in an Asian tradition, her clay and porcelain pieces reveal a wide range of simplicity and detail, delicacy and sturdiness. Her interest in watercolor led her to the sumi-e, or Japanese ink painting, tradition.

For Cascio, the natural world was an experience that conveyed a compelling energy. It is a source for much of the imagery found in both her paintings and vessels.

As an award-winning artist, many of her works are displayed in the book, “500 Plates and Chargers: Innovative Expressions of Function and Style,” Lark Books, 2008.

The exhibit and sale of her works will continue through the end of February or until her works are sold out, whichever comes first.

For more information, call KIFA at 410-643-2635.

