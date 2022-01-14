Kent Island Federation of Arts President Maureen Wheatley, left, stand with Past KIFA President Susan Ayres in one of several rooms at the KIFA gallery exhibiting the ceramic and watercolor paintings of the late Carole Cascio of Stevensville. All of the works are for sale beginning Saturday, Jan. 15, with a portion of the sales benefiting KIFA.
This watercolor painting of people fishing from a shoreline is one of many done by the late local artist Carole Cascio being shown and is for sale at the Kent Island Federation of Arts in Stevensville, through Feb. 26.
This piece of pottery, with a red dot attached at the bottom, indicates it has been sold. Other unique pieces made by the late Carole Cascio are still available and for sale at KIFA beginning Saturday, Jan. 15.
This watercolor painting of a fox is one of many done by the late local artist Carole Cascio of Stevensville. The eyes are very penetrating. This painting is one of many for sale, being shown at KIFA through Feb. 26.
Six of Carole Cascio’s watercolor paintings, pictured together inside the Kent Island Federation of Arts in Stevensville. Cascio’s works, both paintings and ceramics are on exhibit and for sale through Feb. 26.
Kent Island Federation of Arts President Maureen Wheatley, left, stand with Past KIFA President Susan Ayres in one of several rooms at the KIFA gallery exhibiting the ceramic and watercolor paintings of the late Carole Cascio of Stevensville. All of the works are for sale beginning Saturday, Jan. 15, with a portion of the sales benefiting KIFA.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
This watercolor painting of people fishing from a shoreline is one of many done by the late local artist Carole Cascio being shown and is for sale at the Kent Island Federation of Arts in Stevensville, through Feb. 26.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
This piece of pottery, with a red dot attached at the bottom, indicates it has been sold. Other unique pieces made by the late Carole Cascio are still available and for sale at KIFA beginning Saturday, Jan. 15.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Cascio exhibit at KIFA
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
A watercolor painting done by Carole Cascio that is for sale and being shown at KIFA.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
This watercolor painting of boat sailing by Carole Cascio is one of several pieces for sale at KIFA.
This watercolor painting of a fox is one of many done by the late local artist Carole Cascio of Stevensville. The eyes are very penetrating. This painting is one of many for sale, being shown at KIFA through Feb. 26.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
One of several unique wall hanging ceramic vases made by Carole Cascio that are on exhibit and for sale at KIFA through Feb. 26.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Six of Carole Cascio’s watercolor paintings, pictured together inside the Kent Island Federation of Arts in Stevensville. Cascio’s works, both paintings and ceramics are on exhibit and for sale through Feb. 26.
STEVENSVILLE — This Saturday, Jan. 15, the artworks of the late Carole Cascio of Stevensville open to the public on display and many pieces are for sale at the Kent Island Federation of Arts in historic Stevensville.
Cascio, a longtime member and supporter of KIFA, left wishes that her watercolors and ceramic pieces be offered for sale through KIFA, with a percentage of the proceeds to benefit the longtime arts organization. The remainder of the proceeds will go to her estate to be donated to numerous local humanitarian charities.
Cascio passed away in October 2021 at the age of 77. She was a retired professor of dance and health science. She developed a great passion of visual art, following her instincts as she worked in clay and water color paintings.
Trained in an Asian tradition, her clay and porcelain pieces reveal a wide range of simplicity and detail, delicacy and sturdiness. Her interest in watercolor led her to the sumi-e, or Japanese ink painting, tradition.
For Cascio, the natural world was an experience that conveyed a compelling energy. It is a source for much of the imagery found in both her paintings and vessels.
As an award-winning artist, many of her works are displayed in the book, “500 Plates and Chargers: Innovative Expressions of Function and Style,” Lark Books, 2008.
The exhibit and sale of her works will continue through the end of February or until her works are sold out, whichever comes first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.