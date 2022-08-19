WYE MILLS — On May 24, nearly 70 professionals who serve children in Queen Anne’s County met at Chesapeake College to discuss how the pandemic has affected children over the past two years, and collectively, they laid the foundation for moving forward out the pandemic in assisting those children with the greatest mental health needs.
This meeting, titled, “QA Children’s State of Mental Health Summit” was organized by the QA Children’s Council, which has existed in the county for just over 51 years.
QA Children’s Council Chair Eric Johnson Jr. welcomed all who attended. He immediately turned the microphone over to Chesapeake College President Clifford Coppersmith who presented information about how the college has weathered the pandemic storm, especially with high school students making the transition to college level work.
“The bad news is,” Coppersmith said, “mental health services are needed. The good news is, we have the services.”
He called the pandemic a crisis. He also pointed out that the number of students enrolled at the college is down since before COVID, noting 60% of classes at the college are still online, 40% of the classes are on campus.
A good sign, there’s been a 49% increase in the dual enrollment classes — students who have not yet graduated from high school who are taking college level classes at Chesapeake. Coppersmith called that statistic “spectacular!”
Father of three school-aged daughters, QA Commission President Chris Corchiarino became emotional as he shared, “This issue of mental health became personal when three days after Christmas this past year, while vacationing with our family, we received word that one of our daughter’s friends had taken her life. It made me think, ‘Why does life have to be so heavy for a child in the eighth grade?’ If you’re having trouble, there are services available to help you.”
Johnson introduced Queen Anne’s County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patricia Saelens as the keynote speaker for the program, adding, “All of us in this room can be brutally honest with each other about this topic today. We need to be prepared to serve our children.”
Saelens presented a PowerPoint on the positives and negatives of the history and influence of social media tools on children. She began by holding up a cell phone. She said, “We are social beings. Isolation is not healthy.”
She gave examples of how the pandemic has created issues with children, “no birthday parties, no proms, no normal graduation ceremonies,” to mention just a few.
She emphasized that there are obvious negative impacts of social media on the mental well being of students, “more than one out of every three high school students experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in 2019 — a 40% increase since 2009,” she said. “COVID has exploded the issue of mental health.”
Another slide showed a graph statistic for QACPS, titled “Physical Aggression Data.” In fall 2019, only 11 referrals for made for physical aggression — in fall 2021, 50 referrals were made for the same.
Her final two slides shared two rules about children. One, do not ask them to deal with adult issues, and two, do not burden them with situations they cannot control. The final slide stated, “It’s okay to not be okay.” That is a message that needs to be communicated to children, as we, even as adults, can have a bad day, and we need to learn to talk to someone about it, she said.
She also pointed out that QACPS has over the past two-years experienced a decline in student population by 380. Salens said she feels the biggest impact has been on second-graders and ninth-graders; second-graders because that is the year they receive a critical foundation in personal reading skills, and ninth-graders as they make a transition to high school maturity and social skills.
She pointed out that many children got jobs during the pandemic to help support their families, to help make ends meet, as adult parents may have lost a job. That accounts for some of the decline in enrollment in QACPS. This added to the stress, anxiety and feelings of being overwhelmed by some children in the county.
Johnson thanked Saelens for her presentation and said, “Think about who you should call if you’re not okay. Have a plan.”
Six panelists with professional backgrounds in assisting with mental health issues were gathered on the stage: For All Seasons CEO Beth Anne Langrell, Kent Island High School Principal Sean Kenna, Director of QA County Social Services Susan Coppage, MD Dept. of Health Director Child, Adolescent & Young Adult Services Maria Rodowski-Stanco, UMD Behavioral Health Specialist Alex Chan, and QACPS Family Engagement Specialist Amanda Ensor. Each discussed their expertise in helping children with mental health issues. There was a brief period for the audience to ask questions of the panelists.
Langrell said, “We can’t think in the ways we’ve always thought. Nothing changes if nothing changes. If we keep doing things the same way, results will remain the same.”
Coppage talked about how the Social Services department had been running a food pantry to help people with food needs. She indicated that it had become burdensome until they changed, instead of giving out foods, that people may or may not really needed, to giving gift cards to use in grocery stores to buy what they really needed and wanted for their family.
“This (summit) was a great first step toward coordinating the services in the community to have an impact on mental health,” Kenna said. “I think this was the first time that I sat in a room with all agencies/elements represented and ready to take action. For the sake of our students, I really hope this gets traction and continues to evolve. I was very happy to be a part of it.”
From there, the audience along with the panelists were divided into three smaller groups to discuss and make recommendations in a “Needs Assessment” to help the children in QA County. For mental health solutions, the top three recommendations from each needs assessment session included being proactive in mental health education, affordable housing and transportation within the county and family focus on mental health programing for everyone’s benefit.
Other recommendations were made, including recognition that all trauma matters — we don’t need to wait for a child to be in crisis to provide help, free meals when needed for a family need to be ready, and connections with partnerships in the community and local businesses should continue and be broadened.
In conclusion, Johnson said, “We will take these recommendations ‘on the road’ this coming fall to all corners of the county to meet with parents and students to see how they feel about the recommendations we discussed here today. The purpose is to make changes that will help our children move forward in their lives.”
