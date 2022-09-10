CHESTERTOWN — After eight years of searching and waiting, Lauren Brunenio officially opened Eastern Shore Urgent Care (ESUC) with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Queen Anne’s County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Aug 26. The new facility is located on the Queen Anne’s County side of Chestertown on Church Hill Road.
Brunenio and her husband Brian moved to Chestertown in 2017 from Pennsylvania, immediately taking notice of the large healthcare gap that is present on the Eastern Shore — primarily in both Kent and Queen Anne’s County.
After deciding to work to fix that gap, Brunenio and her husband spent eight years looking for the perfect location, finally settling on a former dentistry office just before the Church Hill Road bridge.
According to Queen Anne’s County Commissioner Jack Wilson, Queen Anne’s County, before the opening of ESUC, only had one urgent care facility, the University of Maryland Urgent Care located in Chester.
Wilson said the opening of Eastern Shore Urgent Care will help alleviate some of the stress on those emergency services utilized prior to ESUC’s opening.
“This is what is going to bridge the gap between emergency care and our primary doctors, it’s a model for access to affordable urgent care in rural areas,” Wilson said.
The urgent care center has three exam rooms with a mini-lab and an x-ray room that covers screenings on extremities (upper and lower), the chest, and abdomen.
The care facility will offer services ranging from pediatric to senior citizen care, wellness visits such as physical exams (regular and sports), and is equipped to care for minor injuries, infections, illness, vaccinations, and drug testing.
Staffing includes three nurse practitioners, one of which will be Bruneio herself and one medical doctor. They will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“We’re just really excited to be here and really grateful for the opportunity, this is something that the community really needs and deserves and everyone deserves access to affordable healthcare in their neighborhood,” Bruneio said.
