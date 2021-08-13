STEVENSVILLE — As Scott MacLane, president of the Eastern Shore Treasure Club, tells it, a number of reactions can spur from a request to “play in the fields.” The membership, abiding by a strict code of ethics, never hunts for metal without permission from the current property owner.
“They might say, ‘what do you mean, playing in the field? What do you want to play in the field for?’” MacLane explained. “And I say I just like to take my metal detector and play in the fields.”
To the spectating eye, metal detecting might look like playing, and after an entire evening of explaining, simplifying, and visualizing the process, it was stunning to hear MacLane describe it as such. With extensive research both preceding and following hunts – which involves hanging out in the sun for hours at a time with only a few tools and maybe a knapsack with some minor provisions – metal detecting is quite the endeavor.
But for MacLane and the couple dozen dedicated aficionados who met Thursday, Aug. 5 at the Kent Island American Legion, Post 278, to share their finds, learn about their trade, and catch up on community happenings, work probably never felt so good.
“It’s the history. It’s the unknown. You don’t know what you’re going to dig up,” MacLane said. “It’s so much fun. It’s exercise. You get out. You get to walk. You get fresh air. Up and down, you’re digging. You don’t know what it’s going to be.”
Two or three times, MacLane described the Eastern Shore Treasure Club as family oriented. Yearly dues for the club is $20 – where they’ve stayed for many, many years, despite inflation – and that covers both an individual membership plan and a family one as well. As such, MacLane has served as the club’s patriarch for several years, winning all of the club’s annual elections. When asked to specify, he laughed.
“I can’t tell you,” MacLane said.
The family description is also a literal one for the club’s president. His mother, Nancy, was an original member of the club, which held its first meeting in June, 1976 at the Old Schoolhouse Antiques building in Stevensville. During her tenure, Nancy served as co-editor of the club’s newsletter and eventually as its treasurer. Hearing his mom talk about the club and talking about metal detecting is what inspired MacLane.
Of course, the family connection wasn’t applicable to everyone who attended the treasure club’s monthly meeting. For some, it was the sense of adventure. It was the mystery. It was the history; the strange, unique blend of these qualities that can only come from such a niche hobby.
“It’s like Easter egg hunting,” said Nancy Jelich. “What’s down there, you know?”
Jelich’s passion for localized treasure hunting came during a vacation in Bermuda. She witnessed a group of kids playing with a spoon on the beach before casually depositing it into the water below. She went to the litter and investigated it. There were faint markings, letters and numbers, pressed into metal, sparking a decades-long curiosity in her.
The irony in Jelich’s hobby is not lost on her as she admitted, with a chuckle, that she could not stand history class when she was in school. But since finding that spoon – which she believes could have belonged to a prison – she’s dug up relics from all kinds of centuries: a Spanish pistol similar to those used in Nazi Germany and Civil War-era buttons from both soldiers and slaves.
The Legion hall was filled with such goodies. Cases filled with toy cars, crosses, and bolo slides from the Boy Scouts were spread across display tables with pride. There were shoe buckles, pieces of silverware, bits of jewelry and coins of all shapes, sizes, ages, and nationalities, from the American penny to the Spanish real.
The club’s monthly meetings masterfully walk a thin line between formal and fun. Agendas concluding old business and introducing new business are moderated by MacLane, but free sweet and salty snacks sit near the back of the room, and a variety of games and competitions play out throughout the evening. The President’s Prize asks members to guess the number of items inside a mason jar; and a monthly pay-to-play game gives members whose bingo balls are selected the chance to win a silver dollar.
Perhaps the most enticing competition, however, is the find of the month, during which members vote on a specific piece dug up by a treasure hunter from the last month. Admissible categories include oldest coin, most bullets, oldest bottle, and military artifacts. All of the pieces have a story. For a lot of the members, the fun comes from figuring out what exactly that story is.
Phil McCutcheon, a dedicated treasure hunter who’ll be traveling to England later this fall with his metal detector, keeps a special military artifact in a case: a coin ring made from a 1934 Nazi Germany 5 Reichsmark. The ring belonged to his wife’s grandfather, who’d served in World War II and stormed the beaches of Normandy. The grandfather had befriended a German prisoner of war, who made the ring for him as a token of appreciation for his kindness.
Despite its dues and formal meetings, the Eastern Shore Treasure Club also maintains a strong presence on the island community. They’ll set up tents at local fishing derbies, scatter a jar’s worth of foreign currency (“you can’t buy a pound of American pennies on the cheap,” MacLane said) across a field, and help teach kids to use their equipment and find the coins.
With their metal detectors, they also have a reputation for helping their neighbors. At least once a month, a member will share a story about being called by someone to scavenge a field or a back yard for a wedding ring that fell off, or a watch that slipped away. Sometimes, even coincidences are thrown into the mix. The late Larry Knobbe, a long-time member and former president of the club, as well as a paratrooper during World War II, found a good-condition ring under water and brought it to the next meeting. Gayle Wilcox, the club’s current treasurer and a member for over three decades, recognized it; the ring belonged to her daughter.
One of the club’s paramount rules is to oblige by all federal, state, and local laws pertaining to metal detecting. Battlegrounds are a big no go, and not even the enticing graveyard of sunken ships – estimated at over 1800 by the Chesapeake Bay Program – in the Bay is permissible.
But if the Eastern Shore Treasure Club proves anything, it’s that history can be, and often is, found anywhere.
The Eastern Shore Treasure Club meets on the first Thursday of every month at the Kent Island American Legion building off of Route 8.
