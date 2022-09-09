Senior equestrians graduate youth program

Left, graduating Senior 4-H equestrians Camryn Ruth and Molly McGeoch, participate at their final Queen Anne’s County Fair, Saturday, Aug. 13, as youth members. Both turned 19 this year, essentially “graduating” them from the youth program. They have learned a lot, and enjoyed their years growing up in the county’s outstanding 4-H program.

 By DOUG BISHOP/dbishop@kibaytimes.com

CENTREVILLE — This year, two Queen Anne’s County 4-H’ers “graduated” from the outstanding 4-H program in the county. Both equestrians, belonging to the Pony Express 4-H Club, Molly McGeoch and Camryn Ruth, are also both 2021 graduates of Queen Anne’s County High School.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.