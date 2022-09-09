Left, graduating Senior 4-H equestrians Camryn Ruth and Molly McGeoch, participate at their final Queen Anne’s County Fair, Saturday, Aug. 13, as youth members. Both turned 19 this year, essentially “graduating” them from the youth program. They have learned a lot, and enjoyed their years growing up in the county’s outstanding 4-H program.
CENTREVILLE — This year, two Queen Anne’s County 4-H’ers “graduated” from the outstanding 4-H program in the county. Both equestrians, belonging to the Pony Express 4-H Club, Molly McGeoch and Camryn Ruth, are also both 2021 graduates of Queen Anne’s County High School.
Children can first officially join 4-H when they turn 8, however, some may join when under 8, in what is known as Clover 4-H’ers. As Clovers, they’re participation is strictly watched with their project animals, not allowing them to do what those who are over 8 can do. Safety is paramount in all 4-H age groups, but especially with Clovers being so young.
Camryn started her 4-H experience as a Clover. She at first showed pigs as a member of the Farm to Market 4-H Club. She later showed goats, chickens and rabbits, before moving on the horses about seven years ago, purchasing her first horse, and then joining Pony Express. In the past five years she’s especially enjoyed speed events, participating in barrel and pole bending races. Asked what she’ll miss most about not being able to compete as a youth at the county fair? She replied, “Everything! I’m especially going to miss the Nez Perce Racing, which was my favorite.”
Camryn owns Appendix horses (a cross between a Thoroughbred and Quarter horse). Asked what she’s learned most from her 4-H experiences? She said, “I’ve learned that money doesn’t grow on trees! I’ve been paying for my 4-H animal projects by myself for a long time. I’ve also learned respect.” She sees what she’s learned in 4-H helping her through life experiences in general, going forward.
Camryn works at Easton hospital in Labor and Delivery. She graduated from QACHS as a student in the nursing program taught there. She is continuing her studies at Chesapeake College, waiting to get into the nursing program. She expects she will continue to specialize in Labor and Delivery as a nurse upon completion of her studies.
Molly has been riding horses since she was 4-years-old, growing up in Delaware until she moved to Queen Anne’s County in her mid-teens. She joined Pony Express when she was a first-year senior 4-H’er at 14-years-old. She been very much into the 4-H program since. She said, “I’ve learned a lot, especially about public speaking (which is a signature event in 4-H nationally)”.
Molly is currently working at the Harrington Delaware State Fairgrounds Race Track, providing care for race horses. She’s very familiar with Thoroughbreds and their needs and has been working there for three years. Her plans are to attend community college, either at Delaware Tech or Chesapeake College to study in the field of nursing.
Molly has had a Paint horse for 12 years, which she loves to ride in Pole Bending race classes, her favorite event. She said, “I’m going to miss seeing the people I’ve grown up with in 4-H, as well as putting in time into my projects and show off my hard work over the year during fair.”
