Just over 40 4-H equestrians meet with QA Fair horse barn leader Berl Jastram, Monday afternoon, Aug. 9, for orientation in keeping their horses at the fairgrounds through Saturday evening, Aug. 14. The horse barn at the 4-H Park in Centreville is nearly completely full.
“Ready to serve, ice cream!” Members of Queenstown Bank staff the Eastern Shore Holstein Association ice cream booth Monday evening, the first day of the 2021 Queen Anne’s County Fair. They’ll be serving delicious Hershey’s Ice Cream through Saturday evening, Aug. 14. From left: Lori Smith, Morghana Rhodes, Kathy Clark, Heather Smith, Josephine Callaway, Christy Wilkins, Joyce Baxter, and Alysa Martin.
Breanna Mood, 18, a senior member of 4-H rides her Drum Draft horse carrying the American flag in the fair’s opening ceremonies on Monday. The other riders are Ania Haynes, Ashlee Dilling and Casey Turner, all members of the Pony Express 4-H Club Drill Team.
Riding to Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” Monday evening, Aug. 9. members of the 4-H equestrian team lead the fair’s opening ceremony. From left, carrying the American flag senior 4-H’er Breanna Mood, with the Maryland state flag Ania Haynes, carrying the county flag Ashlee Dilling, and bearing the Pony Express 4-H Club flag Casey Turner. All four are members of the Pony Express Drill Team.
A dozen 4-H Ambassadors, representing their individual 4-H clubs in Queen Anne’s County ride together during the Opening Ceremonies of the QA 4-H Fair, Monday evening, Aug. 9. Each ambassador gave a short speech later in the evening as to what they’ve learned from the varied 4-H experiences.
Riding together, members of the Queen Anne’s County Public Schools administration and Teacher of the Year, county commissioners and Little Miss Farm Bureau, were all part of the 2021 Queen Anne’s 4-H Fair opening ceremonies, Monday evening, Aug. 9.
In this file photo from 2019, Paul Gunther, former Queen Anne’s County agent for the University of Maryland Extension Service, recalls the first Harvest Breakfast held 30 years ago.
PHOTO BY JACK SHAUM
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Above and right: The Queen Anne’s County High School Marching Band performs at the opening ceremonies of the county fair, Monday evening, Aug. 9.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
The Queen Anne’s County High School’s marching band performs.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
PhotoS by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Members of the Pony Express 4-H Club Drill Team perform a routine to the music of “Only in America”, Monday evening, Aug. 9, as part of the opening ceremonies of the 2021 Queen Anne’s County Fair.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Representatives from the Queen Anne’s Marksmanship 4-H Club carry their banner among more than a dozen county 4-H clubs. Over 200 of the county’s 4-H youth participated in the banner parade.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Members of the Go-Getters 4-H Livestock Club carry their banner among more than 12 other 4-H clubs participating in the 2021 Queen Anne’s County Fair opening ceremonies.
QA Fair Opening ceremonies ‘21
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
More than a dozen Queen Anne’s County 4-H Clubs line up inside the show ring, carrying their club banners, Monday evening as the 2021 Queen Anne’s County Fair opens for the week.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
CENTREVILLE — Returning after a missed year due to COVID-19 the Queen Anne’s County Fair opened with all its usual fanfare on Monday, Aug. 9. Kicking off with a dairy goat show, the day got underway with the arrival of 4-H/FHA animals and judging of exhibits, all leading up to the opening ceremony and performances by the Queen Anne’s County High School Band and horse drill demonstration team. Ending opening day on a sweet note — the evening concluded with the annual cake auction.
This year’s county fair was dedicated to Paul Gunther. A farmer and agent for the extension office, as well as a former county commissioner Gunther has dedicated his life to serving his family and the community.
Gunther has volunteered for 30 years at the fair and park, serving as a member of the park board where he assisted with building in the barns and landscaping. “This park is known throughout the state for the excellent facilities. Gunther has been a major contributor to that reputation,” read the proclamation.
Gunther is also well known for his famous chicken barbecues each Wednesday of fair.
Some of Gunther’s contributions to the community include his selfless donation of salary as a county commissioner and fundraising for lights on the high school football field, hurricane Katrina relief, and hospice. “You can always count on Paul to lend a hand without expectation,” the fair board said, “The Queen Anne’s County fair is eternally grateful to not only Paul but his family...without the support of his family Paul would not have been able to do so much for others. Thank you for making our fair the best on the Shore.”
