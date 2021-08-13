CENTREVILLE — Returning after a missed year due to COVID-19 the Queen Anne’s County Fair opened with all its usual fanfare on Monday, Aug. 9. Kicking off with a dairy goat show, the day got underway with the arrival of 4-H/FHA animals and judging of exhibits, all leading up to the opening ceremony and performances by the Queen Anne’s County High School Band and horse drill demonstration team. Ending opening day on a sweet note — the evening concluded with the annual cake auction.

This year’s county fair was dedicated to Paul Gunther. A farmer and agent for the extension office, as well as a former county commissioner Gunther has dedicated his life to serving his family and the community.

Gunther has volunteered for 30 years at the fair and park, serving as a member of the park board where he assisted with building in the barns and landscaping. “This park is known throughout the state for the excellent facilities. Gunther has been a major contributor to that reputation,” read the proclamation.

Gunther is also well known for his famous chicken barbecues each Wednesday of fair.

Some of Gunther’s contributions to the community include his selfless donation of salary as a county commissioner and fundraising for lights on the high school football field, hurricane Katrina relief, and hospice. “You can always count on Paul to lend a hand without expectation,” the fair board said, “The Queen Anne’s County fair is eternally grateful to not only Paul but his family...without the support of his family Paul would not have been able to do so much for others. Thank you for making our fair the best on the Shore.”

