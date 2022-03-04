GLEN BURNIE — Bello Machre Inc. announces the election of three new members to its governing body. Lawrence “Larry” Cate, Michael B. Saldi, and Jimmy Rey Tadlock III were named to the Bello Machre Board of Directors.
Board Chairperson John S. Goldthwait Jr. said, “I and my fellow Trustees could not be more excited to have Larry, Mike and Jimmy join the Bello Machre Board. They each bring their own unique and valuable perspectives and experiences to the organization, and I am very confident that we will benefit greatly from their insights and contributions as we embark upon Bello Machre’s 50th anniversary in 2022.”
Larry Cate is the co-founder and principal of Absolute Fire Protection Inc. and Absolute Systems Engineering Inc. in Annapolis and Kent Island Ventures LLC in Kent Island and Marco Island, Florida.
Cate brings over 30 years of leadership and business acumen to Bello Machre’s Board of Directors. Cate has served previously on the boards of the American Fire Sprinkler Association, Associated Builders and Contractors, and Montessori International Children’s House.
Cate, a lifelong resident of Anne Arundel County, holds an associate’s degree in Business from Anne Arundel Community College and a B.S. in Business from Towson State University.
Mike Saldi, a long-time supporter of Bello Machre and its mission, earned his B.S. in Manufacturing and Industrial Engineering from Lehigh University and is the founder, president and CEO of SCLogic, a global provider and industry leader in supply chain management, in-building workflow, logistics solutions, and asset management, headquartered in Annapolis. An innovator and entrepreneur, Saldi brings to the Bello Machre Board of Directors a collaborative spirit, customer centricity, and a philanthropic heart.
Jimmy Rey Tadlock III is from Severn and works for Goodwill Industries in Fort Meade. Prior to his position at Goodwill, he completed an internship at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, rotating throughout the Engineering, Information Systems, and Marketing departments.
He completed his studies at Old Mill High School in Millersville. An outstanding athlete, Tadlock earned Special Olympics silver and bronze medals in two national soccer games.
He brings a wealth of leadership experience to the Board, having served as Special Olympics Maryland Global Messenger and Athlete Leader since 2015.
Bello Machre’s President and CEO Dr. Robert Ireland said, “Larry, Mike, and Jimmy are strong, compassionate leaders who will further enhance our board as we continue expanding and growing our organization to fulfill our mission to provide a lifetime of loving care to individuals with developmental disabilities.”
Cate, Saldi, and Tadlock began their terms on the Bello Machre Board of Directors on Nov. 8, 2021.
