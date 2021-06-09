MARYDEL, Del. — The Eastern Shore Bluegrass Association will host a concert by Vintage Blue at the Marydel Firehouse, 110 Firehouse Lane in Marydel, Del., on Sunday, June 13.
Admission is $17 for nonmembers and $12 for members. Doors open at noon, with the music starting at 1 p.m.
Food will be available thanks to the Marydel Fire Company Auxiliary.
Masks are required.
For information, call Ann or Ed at 410-648-5366 or 609-472-4288.
