STEVENSVILLE — On Friday, Jan. 27, Compass will host its annual Gala at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club in Stevensville from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. This is the premier fundraiser to support hospice care, supportive care, and grief support services in Caroline, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties.
This black-tie optional event will be held at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club, which was chosen for its expansive views of the Chesapeake Bay and award-winning farm-to-table cuisine. The 2023 Gala will begin at 5:30 p.m. and features cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a formal seated dinner, live auction, and more. After dinner, Sinatra Vocals will perform the Great American Songbook, and the crowd is invited to the dance floor.
Join Compass for this amazing evening and support those in your own community. A variety of sponsorship levels and benefits are available. Please reach out to Shelly Baird for more information.
All proceeds benefit hospice and supportive care, as well as our grief support services for our tri-county area. No one is turned away for inability to pay. In addition, grief support services are provided at no cost to any member of the community, regardless of hospice involvement.
For 38 years, Compass’ dedicated staff have continued to provide comprehensive, professional, and compassionate support to people living with a life limiting illness, and those learning to cope with the death of a loved one. They hope you will join them in supporting the Gala and helping Compass to continue their mission.
