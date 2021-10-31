CENTREVILLE — With recent approval for a booster of all three COVID-19 shots for those 18 years old and older (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson), the Queen Anne’s County Health Department in Centreville will offer additional days to receive vaccinations.
Starting Monday, Nov. 1, vaccination appointments will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday afternoons. Thursdays appointments will continue to be available all day from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vaccinations will take place inside the building at 206 N Commerce Street in Centreville. Visitors are required to wear a mask inside unless under the age of 2.
To make an appointment, visit covidvax.maryland.org and search for a vaccination. Use the zip code 21617.
For those with limited internet availability or need assistance with registering, you can call 443-262-9909 for assistance. These appointments are for anyone 12 and older. Clinics for adolescents ages 5-11 will be held on a different day and location.
The county currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 5.06% with a case rate of 17.58 per 100,000. Seven local residents are currently hospitalized in Maryland with the virus.
For current COVID-19 information in Queen Anne’s County, including latest numbers, resources and news visit qahealth.org and qaccovid.org.
