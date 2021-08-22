CENTREVILLE — Centreville native George Gaines Sr. celebrated his 101st birthday Tuesday, Aug. 17. His sister Dorothy Pauls said, “He’s blessed with very good health.”
Gaines, who now resides in Baltimore, is still very active. In fact, he recently drove his nephew Sean, 23, to pre-medical school all the way in Jonesboro, Arkansas — and then drove himself home.
Gaines comes from a distinguished Centreville family. His parents were the late William “Bush” Gaines and the late Annie Jones Gaines. His father established and ran a very successful automotive repair shop known as William D. Gaines & Sons Garage, located at the end of Liberty Street.
Evelyn Berry, also native to Centreville, as known the Gaines family all her life. In an earlier interview, she said, “The Gaines family was very well known, and a very nice family. I have always considered George Gaines to be an outstanding citizen.” Like Gaines, Berry will celebrate her 101st birthday this year.
After graduating from high school, Gaines enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he saw action with infantry during World War II, being one of the first American soldiers to cross the Rhine River into Germany with his unit. In the Army, he perfected his skills working on military vehicles, which led to him joining his father’s garage once he returned home from war.
Gaines also served as a bus driver for Queen Anne’s County Schools for 49 years, finally retiring in 1998. He may have served as a county bus driver longer than anyone else, and he never had an accident. He officially logged 1.27 million miles driving a school bus.
His sister Dorothy Pauls added, “He’s a perfect role model in our family as we grew up, and he still is. He always looks on the bright side of everything — he got that from our mother.”
Last year for his 100th birthday, the family could not meet with him due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His niece Janet Pauls of Centreville drove to Baltimore to deliver some freshly steamed Chesapeake Bay crabs, one of his favorite foods. No report if her favorite uncle is getting the same treat again for his 101st, but it’s likely the family planned something special.
Gaines previously said he attributes his long life to: “1. A loving family; 2. Believing in God and attending church; and 3. Taking care of my personal health needs — eating healthy.”
