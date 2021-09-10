CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County Department of Emergency Services has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS “GOLD PLUS” Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures to treat patients who suffer severe heart attacks.
“The Queen Anne’s County Commissioners are gratified that once again our emergency medical services have won the Gold Plus Lifeline EMS Award. This recognition quantifies the efforts of our county’s prehospital care initiatives. Congratulations and many thanks to our Department of Emergency Services.” said County Commissioner, Steve Wilson.
“Queen Anne’s County Department of Emergency Services is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” said Scott H. Wheatley, Assistant Chief. “The Mission: Lifeline program puts proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, so patients have the best possible chance of survival.”
Each year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it is critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.
The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program helps reduce barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks – starting from when 9-1-1 is called, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. Optimal care for heart attack patients takes coordination between the individual hospital, EMS and healthcare system.
Our emergency medical services play a vital part in the system of care for those who have heart attacks. They often are the first point of contact and can save precious minutes by activating the emergency response system. All recipients of this award were asked to demonstrate how their organization has committed to improving quality care for STEMI patients.
For more information about The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program visit heart.org. For more information about Queen Anne’s County Department of Emergency Services visit qacdes.org or follow then on social media @QACDES.
