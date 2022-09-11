New Queen Anne’s County Animal Services Chief Kelly Hamilton holds one of a number of kittens currently available for fostering or adoption. Hamilton has served as facility manager since January and was recently promoted.
QUEENSTOWN — Queen Anne’s County has appointed a new chief of animal services, Kelly Hamilton. Hamilton comes with 20 years of experience caring for rescued animals. She joined the staff in January as animal care manager.
Since then, Hamilton has settled into managing and running the day-to-day operations of the facility in Queenstown. As of Aug. 31, she was officially appointed Chief of Animal Services, reporting to Public Works Director Alan Quimby.
Hamilton’s wealth of experience, began when she was in high school, growing up in Westchester County, New York and working at an “extremely busy veterinary practice.”
She said, “That job sparked my passion for animals. I attended the State University of New York (SUNY), at Delhi, where I obtained a degree in Veterinary Science Technology.”
From there, she spent the first part of her career in private practice and emergency veterinary medicine working in Delaware, Georgia, and Washington. She returned to Delaware nine years ago, changing her focus to animal rescues and shelters.
As a veterinary technician and medical manager, she has assisted in nearly 10,000 spay neuter surgeries for animal shelters including Delaware SPCA, Brandywine Valley SPCA, and First State Animal Center and SPCA.
She said, “Working in animal shelters extremely rewarding. I am thrilled to be working at Queen Anne’s County Animal Services. I have an amazing staff whose motivation and forward thinking will bring animal welfare to a whole new level in this community. We are excited about upcoming projects and events.”
