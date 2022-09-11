Animal Services Chief Kelly Hamilton

New Queen Anne’s County Animal Services Chief Kelly Hamilton holds one of a number of kittens currently available for fostering or adoption. Hamilton has served as facility manager since January and was recently promoted.

 Photo By DOUG BISHOP

QUEENSTOWN — Queen Anne’s County has appointed a new chief of animal services, Kelly Hamilton. Hamilton comes with 20 years of experience caring for rescued animals. She joined the staff in January as animal care manager.

