OCEAN CITY — Queen Anne’s County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patricia Saelens was named by her peers as the 2023 Superintendent of the Year at the Public School Superintendents Association of Maryland banquet Nov. 3 in Ocean City. She will go on to represent Maryland in the National Superintendent of the Year program.
“I am honored to be selected by my peers as the Maryland Superintendent of the Year. Being a superintendent is a very rewarding experience. Although the last few years have brought forth challenges, we have navigated through and are moving forward,” Saelens said. “I am thankful for the amazing staff that I have the privilege of working with for the betterment of students. I always say if we get up every morning and we make it about students, then we know our day will be successful.”
Saelens was born and raised on the Eastern Shore and received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Salisbury University, and her doctorate in Leadership and Innovation from Wilmington University. She began her career as a social studies teacher in Dorchester County, hired by the 1997 Maryland Superintendent of the Year, Dr. Spicer Bell.
Upon hearing the news of Saelens’ latest accomplishment, Bell said, “She was one of my best hires. She is most deserving of this prestigious award. Her dedication and passion for student education has never wavered. Over the past 30 years, her leadership and love for education has been exemplified. Queen Anne’s County Public Schools students and staff are so fortunate to have a passionate, hard-working leader.”
Saelens is the immediate past president of PSSAM and also served as president for the Eastern Shore of Maryland Educational Consortium. She also represented the state’s superintendents for three years as a member of the Professional Standards and Teacher Education Board. She continues to promote leadership in her role as a board member (and past participant) of Leadership Maryland. Most recently, she led the development and implementation of the first Maryland (Aspiring) Superintendent Academy, hosted by PSSAM, and in collaboration with the Comprehensive Center Network — Region 4 Team.
Citing incredible progress made in Queen Anne’s County Public Schools under Saelens’ leadership, Sid Pinder, QACPS chief operating officer, nominated her for this award. Pinder said, “The leadership, commitment and drive Dr Saelens possesses is unparalleled. She is an outstanding educational leader and more than deserving of this distinguished honor.”
The 2011 Maryland Superintendent of the Year, Dr. Ed Shirley from Caroline County, said, “Dr. Saelens is absolutely deserving of the recognition that being named Maryland Superintendent of the Year provides. She has always demonstrated the characteristics of a successful superintendent: a strong personal and professional background; a deep understanding of student learning; a commitment if not a love of children; the ability to lead staff to achieve these goals; and, the willingness to listen to parents and incorporate their views into her decisions. I observed these characteristics when Dr. Saelens was in Caroline County, and they have no doubt continued through her employment in Queen Anne’s County.”
Queen Anne’s County School Board President Richard Smith said, “Dr. Saelens is knowledgeable, experienced, compassionate, and a truly exceptional leader. In this last year alone, QACPS received funding for all seven strategies for the Maryland Leads Grant, opened three School Based Health Centers throughout our district to increase health care access to underserved communities, expanded the School Resource Officer Program, and actively engaged with the community to promote QACPS. She has assembled a phenomenal team that leads by example, and QACPS is thriving as a result of Dr. Saelens’ leadership.”
The 2022 Maryland Superintendent of the Year, Dr. Kelly Griffith, said, “Dr. Saelens is truly committed to making a difference for both students and staff in QACPS, and in Maryland, which is why she is a perfect recipient for this honor. She is an energetic, focused leader who makes every effort to develop her team’s skills so they can reach their full potential — that is a truly courageous leader! Well deserved!”
