Queen Anne's County Superintendent of Schools

Queen Anne’s County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patricia Saelens has been named state Superintendent of the Year.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

OCEAN CITY — Queen Anne’s County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patricia Saelens was named by her peers as the 2023 Superintendent of the Year at the Public School Superintendents Association of Maryland banquet Nov. 3 in Ocean City. She will go on to represent Maryland in the National Superintendent of the Year program.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.