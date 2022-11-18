STEVENSVILLE — Eastern Shore author Kenton Kilgore and Stevensville artist Alyssa Scalia have collaborated a third time in 2022, for the recently-released children’s picture book How the Kangal Got Her Mask. Kilgore and Scalia previously worked on the novel Stray Cats, published in June, and on the kids book Pimmi Makes a Friend, released in September.
Kangals (also known as Anatolian Shepherds) are a breed of dog known for their stubbornness and headstrong nature, as well as for a black “mask” on their snout and eyes. How the Kangal Got Her Mask is the tale of one such dog whose contrariness gets the better of her — or does it?
“The story was inspired by my dog, Sheba,” says Kilgore. “My wife and I adopted her a few years ago from Queen Anne’s County Animal Services after she’d been neglected by her previous owner. She’s beautiful and loves me to no end, but she’s strong-willed, and the best way to get her to do anything is to tell her to do the opposite. We hadn’t heard about Kangals before we got her, and after doing some research, we found out that they’re all pretty much like that. They’re definitely not a breed for new or inexperienced dog owners, or anyone who can’t spend a lot of time working with them.”
Another major inspiration was Rudyard Kipling. “When I was a kid, I loved Kipling’s Just So Stories, children’s tales about how various animals came to be: how the elephant got its trunk, or how the camel got its hump. The stories are in the public domain, so I thought it would be fun to tell about my dog in that style.”
For the artwork, Kilgore turned once again to local artist Alyssa Scalia, who had done illustrations for two of his other books. “For Kangal, I was looking for big, bright, colorful drawings with lots of expression and energy,” says Kilgore. “I also wanted to publish it in time for Christmas. Alyssa really rose to the challenge. What she did on the other books was great, but she took her work to a whole new artistic level with this one, especially given the short time frame we had.”
Scalia is a senior at Kent Island High School and an Eagle Scout of BSA Troop 496. She showcases her art on her Instagram account @ascaliart, and she’s looking at art colleges for next fall.
Kilgore and Scalia’s books How the Kangal Got Her Mask, Pimmi Makes a Friend, and Stray Cats are available on Amazon. Kilgore will be selling copies at local fairs and events throughout the holiday season. You can learn more at kentonkilgore.com and facebook.com/kentonkilgoreauthor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.