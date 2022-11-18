STEVENSVILLE — Eastern Shore author Kenton Kilgore and Stevensville artist Alyssa Scalia have collaborated a third time in 2022, for the recently-released children’s picture book How the Kangal Got Her Mask. Kilgore and Scalia previously worked on the novel Stray Cats, published in June, and on the kids book Pimmi Makes a Friend, released in September.

