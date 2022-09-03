“I don’t have a problem with this. We have a daughter in college. Everyone needs some training after high school. College costs are excessive. As parents, we started investing in the prepaid college planning program, knowing we were going to some day face the costs of college. Many countries, undergraduate schooling is free.”
“If you take a loan, it’s yours to pay back. I’m a mother with children who have gone to college and are going. They can apply for scholarships that don’t have to be paid back. I’m not going to pay for someone else’s decision to take a loan.”
“I’m for it. This can apply to single mothers who need some help. We were blessed to be able to help our children pay off their college debts. My son came out of college not making enough money to buy his own house, and our kids were able to find some scholarships to help pay for their educations.”
"I don’t think this has been thoroughly thought out. There’s no equity or fairness about those who have received scholarships. Yes, college costs are out of control and too high. There are all kinds of aid programs out there for people to apply for that don’t have to be paid back.”
“I don’t have a problem with this. We have a daughter in college. Everyone needs some training after high school. College costs are excessive. As parents, we started investing in the prepaid college planning program, knowing we were going to some day face the costs of college. Many countries, undergraduate schooling is free.”
Carol Fickinger
Registered Nurse
Stevensville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“If you take a loan, it’s yours to pay back. I’m a mother with children who have gone to college and are going. They can apply for scholarships that don’t have to be paid back. I’m not going to pay for someone else’s decision to take a loan.”
Christine Gromley
Homemaker Executive
Centreville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“I’m against college loan forgiveness. I think it’s wrong that people who were not fortunate enough to go to college will be paying for this who were.”
Michael Scott
Retired Business Owner
Stevensville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“I’m for it. This can apply to single mothers who need some help. We were blessed to be able to help our children pay off their college debts. My son came out of college not making enough money to buy his own house, and our kids were able to find some scholarships to help pay for their educations.”
Maureen Wheatley
Professional Artist/KIFA President
Stevensville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
"I don’t think this has been thoroughly thought out. There’s no equity or fairness about those who have received scholarships. Yes, college costs are out of control and too high. There are all kinds of aid programs out there for people to apply for that don’t have to be paid back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.