Lou Crouch
Retired Scientist
Easton
“It would be a great act to accept migrants facing difficult situations, most of them running for their lives from oppression in their native countries. For Maryland to accept some of these would be the human and Christian thing to do. Migrants are ready to work!”
Angel Marrero
Pastor Immanuel UMC
Church Hill
“I think the state of Maryland is wealthy enough to provide initial help to people coming to start their lives over here. To me, who came here from Brazil 50 years ago, the U.S. is a ‘melting pot’ country of people. Migrants never come to another country with an attitude of failing. They intend to succeed and are willing to work hard to achieve.”
Chris Niciporciukas
Retired Pharmaceutical Worker
Easton
“The destinations/states for these migrants need fair warning that they’re coming. Studies show that people who leave their native lands to come here are higher level people than the ones who stay behind. They’re risk takers, courageous people who achieve. I use to teach migration and demography at Vanderbuilt University, and I understand the push and pull of this topic.”
Paul Placek
Community Activist
Stevensville
“It’s a national issue, and I believe Maryland should do its part to help bring relief to help these migrants start over again with their lives. I’m not against immigration or people working to help themselves.”
