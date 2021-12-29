CHESTER — Down the street or maybe even from the next neighborhood over, there’s a growing grumble. The closer the procession gets, the ripping noise, the wave of industrial decibels transforms into the unmistakable roar of a motorcycle – not just one, but a hoard.
Stigma has followed these kinds of biker packs for decades. Names like the Hells Angels, the Pagans and the Bandidos have long dominated the cultural conversation, associating a Harley Davidson with danger and a chopper with chains.
But ask any of the riders who just piled into the neighborhood court or the apartment parking lot, any of the men or women with a giant fist and the letters B, A, C and A patched onto their blue denim backs, and they’ll tell you, firmly, that they are not part of a biker club. This is the Bikers Against Child Abuse (B.A.C.A.) organization. And lending their gruffness to a child, acting as an emotional pillar in a courtroom or answering the phone after a bad dream, they may very well be the toughest crew on the road.
“I can pretty much tell you how many ceiling tiles there are in most courthouses in Maryland. You got to find something to focus on to be the face for that child.” Riff, president of the Chesapeake Bay B.A.C.A. chapter, said. He explained that the task, stillness, “is not for everybody.”
“You have to be able to sit there in court and listen to the child tell their story and not have any emotion,” Riff said. “You have to be stoic.”
“Everybody gets turned in a different way,” Crusher, the chapter’s vice president, added. “But we stand strong for the child.”
While the Chesapeake Bay region may be the only chapter in Maryland, there is an international fleet of bikers dedicated to preserving the emotional character and personality spark of an abused child. According to the organization’s website, B.A.C.A. has a presence in 18 countries, reaching as far in Europe as Austria and in the Pacific as New Zealand and the island of Tasmania.
Nationally, there are BACA organizations in 48 states.
“We’re not territorial,” Crusher said, explaining that proximity and availability are far more a priority than borders. The Maryland chapter, for instance, has crossed over into Delaware, one of the two states nationwide without a B.A.C.A. crew, to help, and states like West Virginia and Pennsylvania have stepped in to cover Western Maryland. “All of our chapters and bordering states will help us, and we’ll help them.”
B.A.C.A., founded in 1995 by a licensed clinical social worker and registered play therapist-supervisor, is designed to empower victims and eradicate their fear, filling both the practical gaps of the criminal justice system and the unmet needs of vulnerable boys and girls left by those gaps. Whereas a police officer cannot provide around-the-clock protection for a victimized child, a potentially compromising bit of reality, B.A.C.A. members make themselves available to their young members 24/7.
That committed presence, a guarantee in a victim’s unpredictable and turbulent world, is one of BACA’s most important lifelines.
“When we say we’re going to do something and we say we’re going to be somewhere, we do it,” Riff said. “The child doesn’t have to worry about that.”
Once the organization is called onto a case – usually by a child advocacy center, state’s attorney’s office, sheriff’s department, or sometimes directly from a parent or guardian – there’s an intake process where a family is introduced to B.A.C.A.’s process and mission.
The next step is a level 1 intervention, where a bulk of B.A.C.A. members ride together and initiate a child into the organization. This first impression is cherished by the members, who understand that consistency is just as important a factor as their “power in numbers” mantra.
“We don’t care about weather. It is what it is,” Riff said. “We ride in the rain, and we ride in the snow because we’re Bikers Against Child Abuse.”
“We’re letting the child make a decision,” the chapter president added. “We’re empowering them to do what they need to do.”
During that first day — many of which, Riff has observed, have caused an immediate change in the child’s behavior and attitude — the new member is designated a road name, presented with their own vest and patch, and introduced to their two primaries, their main points of contact within the organization.
All B.A.C.A. members, including the children, refer to each other by their road name. Like the patch, which is a sign of multitude and community, that identification is part of the veil of security and privacy offered by the bikers.
Another is that the riders never discuss the incident with the child, focusing on being supportive of the future, rather than a moderator of the past, like a therapist.
Though therapy has been proven to help children cope with their abusive experiences, B.A.C.A.’s support has led to a noticeable and recorded difference in abused children’s behavior. According to a 2017 study published in the International Journal of Evaluation and Program Planning that evaluated 154 children’s experiences with B.A.C.A., the children “demonstrated substantial improvements in their overall levels of emotional distress, conduct concern, hyperactivity, and behavioral and emotional functioning.”
“It’s more empowerment than it is protection,” Riff said, adding that while the bikers “are not about violence,” all of them would step in front of a bullet for a B.A.C.A. child.
While, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, child victimization rates have steadily decreased nationally in the years leading up to the pandemic — going from 9.2 victimizations per 1,000 children in 2015 to 8.9 in 2019 — the Bay’s B.A.C.A. leaders were not optimistic about household affairs during the pandemic.
Though the Department of Health and Human Services has not yet released 2020 victimization data, in different urban areas of the country, including San Antonio, Portland, and New York City, there were recorded increases in domestic violence at the start of the lockdown. For instance, when compared to March 2019, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama reported a 27 percent increase in domestic violence calls in March 2020.
Portland officials reported a 22 percent increase in domestic violence arrests; San Antonio received an 18 percent increase in related calls; and New York City authorities saw a 10 percent increase in domestic violence cases.
“Unfortunately, we know that there’s kids out there in trouble,” Crusher said. “And they’re stuck inside with their family, restricted from going anywhere that they can reach out.”
Now that lockdown restraints have ceased and children’s lives are adapting to a new normal, the Chesapeake Bay’s B.A.C.A. hopes that it will continue to be used as a resource for children in need.
When asked how many members the local B.A.C.A. chapter had — the organization’s rigorous recruitment process includes several months of meeting and at least a year of training — its vice president replied, “the correct answer is enough.”
“Anything that we need,” Crusher said, “we can have enough.”
To learn more about B.A.C.A., visit bacaworld.org. If you suspect child abuse is happening, contact the local department of social services or a local law enforcement agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.