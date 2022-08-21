Chesapeake Bay Bridge

The Queen Anne’s County open house for the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study: Tier 2 National Environmental Protection Act Study will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Kent Island American Legion Post 278, 800 Romancoke Road, Stevensville.

 PHOTO BY DAVID SITES

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Transportation Authority will host three open house events in September for the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study: Tier 2 National Environmental Protection Act Study, which was announced by Governor Larry Hogan on June 10. The launch of the Tier 2 NEPA Study follows completion of the Tier 1 NEPA Study in April and continues efforts to provide congestion relief at the William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial (Bay) Bridge and its approach highways from the Severn River Bridge to the U.S. 50/U.S. 301 split.

