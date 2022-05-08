CENTREVILLE — Accepting the recommendations of legal counsel and the county’s Technical Advisory Committee, the Queen Anne’s County Commissioners rejected two proposals to expand Kent Island’s growth areas due to constraints on public facilities, including sewer capacity.
In total, during the April 26 meeting, the commissioners considered 48 comprehensive rezoning requests as part of their approval of the 2022 Queen Anne’s County Comprehensive Plan and the 2022 Kent Narrows Community Plan. Of those requests, four sought to expand certain growth areas — land “designated and identified as most appropriate for future growth and residential density,” according to the county code.
There are six growth areas within Queen Anne’s County, most of which are located in its southern half: Stevensville, Chester, Kent Narrows, Grasonville, Centreville and Queenstown.
While Bay Bridge Cove’s expansion request in Stevensville was accepted, the other three petitions were disputed by the Planning Commission and the Technical Advisory Committee, the entity that considers whether or not there are enough public facilities, such as sewer and school capacity, for a proposed development.
An expansion to include Tracy Schulz’s Dream Farm Lane property in Chester was rejected in a 4-1 vote by the commissioners, with Commissioner Jack Wilson alone in dissent; another for Cliff and Danielle Lowe’s Walker Road property in Stevensville was rejected in a 3-2 vote, with Commissioners Chris Corchiarino and Jack Wilson both in dissent.
Discussion concerning an application by Chesterhaven Beach Partnership, with property on Piney Creek Road, was tabled following testimony by attorney Joe Stevens. The owners have been granted sewer allocation since the 1950s, Stevens said, though the property was removed “without explanation” from the growth area in 2007.
An April 26 background memorandum prepared by Planning and Zoning Director Amy Moredock and Principal Planner Stephanie Jones said the Technical Advisory Committee opposed the Chesterhaven application because “nothing has materially changed” on the property since 2007.
Stevens argued that with sewer allocation approved and a non-refundable deposit already paid, “there’s no reason” to keep the property out of the Stevensville/Chester Growth Area. Opting to delay approval of the comprehensive plan until further addressing the Chesterhaven Beach proposal, the commissioners acknowledged the attorney’s point.
“This has got complexities that I think have not been explored properly,” Commissioner Steve Wilson told the board, “and I recommend we take a look at this.”
Though the fate of a 180-lot Chesterhaven Beach development has yet to be decided, the commissioners’ other votes — including a decision not to permit standalone apartment use in the Kent Narrows Community Plan — demonstrated a combined recognition of the sewer issues Moredock said have “constrained” the comprehensive plan.
Capacity concerns surrounding the Kent Narrows/Stevensville/Grasonville wastewater treatment facility have loomed over the comprehensive plan’s entire drafting process. Combining current usage with existing commitments and the Southern Kent Island sewer project — an initiative which looks to connect over 1,500 single family homes to the KNSG plant — the facility is rapidly approaching its flow and nutrient caps, endangering the possibility of further development in the area.
While Public Works documents from August showed the SKI project causing the plant to surpass its 3 million daily gallon permit, an updated file from March 22 now shows an estimated 9,075 daily gallons of remaining capacity.
Despite the ongoing issues at the treatment plant, limiting what landowners can do with their property presents its own issues to the county. Last September, Queen Anne’s County requested a legal opinion from Towson attorney Andrew Bailey regarding the KNSG facility, constitutional land use rules and comprehensive planning. Acknowledging that “there is no known technology to substantially increase” the plant’s capacity, Bailey said Queen Anne’s County “cannot ... take the position” that it has a plan to fix the problem.
The attorney said county officials instead “must establish land use regulations that afford each property owner substantial, beneficial use of his or her property,” meaning that properties must be designated and zoned in a way that gives the owner “an opportunity” to benefit without overpromising facilities.
Following Planning and Zoning recommendations, the county commissioners called for language to be included in the comprehensive plan resolution stating that the plan may be adjusted if a sewer solution is discovered. The board also removed four parcels from the Stevensville/Chester growth area and redesignated them as Rural Agricultural Areas, Agriculture and Open Space, Rural Business Employment Center or Commercial Mixed Use.
The parcels are owned by Schulz, JoAnn and John Claude Lowery Jr. and Gardner’s Purchase Inc.
Parts of the Schulz and Lowery parcels that are “directly adjacent” to Maryland Route 18 will eventually be zoned Town Center, according to the April 26 background memorandum — a decision Moredock and Jones said “would be consistent with previous zoning history.”
Currently in a 60-day extension, the commissioners must adopt the final comprehensive and community plans by June 24.
