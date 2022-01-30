Four of the five top responders for calls in 2021, from the left, J.T. Lewis, fourth place; Jamie Lewis, third place; Chris Nash, second place; and Jared Lewis, first place. Not pictured: Lennie Anthony, fifth most calls.
Queenstown Volunteer Fire Department members selected three firefighters of the year, from left, Jamie Lewis, more than 15 years of service; J.T. Lewis, five to 15 years; and Jared Lewis, less than five years of service.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Chris Nash received the Chief’s Award.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS
Queenstown Volunteer Fire Department volunteers taking their oath of office given by Queenstown Town Commissioner Tom Willis.
QUEENSTOWN — In an attempt to keep all of their members safe from the COVID-19 virus’ most recent surge, it was decided by the leadership of the Queenstown Volunteer Fire Department to cancel their previously planned awards banquet, scheduled for Saturday evening, Jan. 15. Instead, while wearing face masks and social distancing, the awards for service rendered to the community were presented inside the firehouse at the regular monthly business meeting Thursday evening, Jan. 13.
Queenstown VFD responded to 386 total calls for help in 2021. The busiest day of the week was Friday with 64 calls. The busiest month was September with 60 calls. Medical assist was the type of call dispatched most with 88. The piece of equipment used the most was Engine 32 with 115 runs.
Top fire responders were Jared Lewis, 221 calls; Chris Nash, 192 calls; Jamie Lewis, 180 calls; J.T. Lewis, 165 calls; and Lennie Anthony, 163 calls.
Queenstown VFW selects three Firefighters of the Year annually based on years of service. The awards are voted on by the membership. Firefighter of the year, 15 or more years of service, went to Jamie Lewis; less than 15 years but more than 5 years, J.T. Lewis; and 5 years or less, Jared Lewis.
The Chief’s Award for 2021 was presented to firefighter Chris Nash. The President’s Award was presented to both QVFD Vice President Jamie Lewis and longtime QVFD member Lennie Anthony.
EMS Provider of the Year, voted on by the members, went to Taylor Oldershaw.
During the business meeting Jan. 13, Queenstown Town Commissioner Tom Willis administered the oath of office to all newly elected fire department administrative and front line members for 2022. Those members and offices are the following: President Jeff Lewis, Vice President Jamie Lewis, Treasurer Frank Russum, Secretary Candy Miller, Assistant Secretary Michelle Lewis, and Board of Directors Vince Anthony, Sid Compton, Jamie Lewis, Jim Lewis and Stu Tarrant.
Line Officers: Fire Chief Frank Russum, 1st Assistant Chief Lonnie Anthony, 2nd Assistant Chief Thomas Nelson, 1st Captain Chris Nash, 2nd Captain Tyler Golt, 1st Lieutenant J.T. Lewis, 2nd Lieutenant Scott McClyment, EMS Administrator Michelle Lewis, Assistant EMS Administrator Bobby King, EMS Captain Taylor Oldershaw, 1st EMS Lieutenant Brady Whalley, 2nd EMS Lieutenant J.C. Lewis and Superintendent of Machinery Lonnie Anthony.
Ladies Auxiliary: President Virginia Lewis, Vice President Tricia Lewis, Treasurer Diane Lewis and Secretary Michelle Lewis.
