Susan O'Neill

SUSAN O’NEILL

 Upper Shore Regional Council

ANNAPOLIS — On May 3, the Rural Maryland Council celebrated a legislative victory for rural communities with the signing of HB596/SB511 Health and Human Services Transportation Act of 2023. The passage of this bill allows for the Rural Maryland Council to help establish the Rural Nonemergency Medical Transportation Pilot Program for hospitals to coordinate transportation provided by a nonprofit organization to or from medical services for eligible individuals.

