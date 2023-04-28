STEVENSVILLE — Veterans and their supporters gathered Saturday morning at the Bay Bridge Marina to honor fallen and living service members, and to unveil a statue that will stand at the marina as a tribute to them.
Maryland Attorney General and veteran Anthony Brown was joined by marina owner and Vietnam veteran Walt Petrie and others for the unveiling, which also served as the fundraising kick off for local veterans advocacy organization Veteran And Military Support Alliance (VAMSA).
“I love being with veterans because of those with whom I served in the United States Army for 30 years,” Brown said during his remarks.
Brown said in his experience, difference in race, religious, hometown or political affiliations were irrelevant in light of “what was in your heart and the commitment that you made to this country ... That’s why I love being with veterans.”
“This statue ... symbolizes the bravery of all of of those that served in Vietnam, and it serves as a reminder of their service and sacrifice for our great nation,” Brown said.
The attorney general made a special point to thank the families of veterans for their tireless and essential support of their loved ones.
Brown said the statue, a replica of the Three Soldiers statue at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is not only a tribute to both the fallen comrades being honored at the ceremony, but to the way that individual servicemen and the branches of the military stand together.
The attorney general described his personal history with Petrie when the former served as a congressman. Though he worked with Petrie on other issues, Brown was initially unaware of Petrie’s status as an Army veteran who served in Vietnam.
Brown discovered Petrie had not been appropriately recognized for his service.
“He’s not someone who goes around looking for recognition and acknowledgement for what he’s done, but every person ... deserves to be recognized for their sacrifice, their service, their bravery and their heroism,” Brown said.
A review of Petrie’s service record revealed he had been put in for a Bronze Star before leaving Vietnam. Brown and his staff worked with Petrie, and in 2021, Petrie was awarded that medal, an individual recognition of a specific instance of valor in battle.
Petrie was joined at the ceremony by members of the unit he served with in Vietnam, the “C” Company of the 4th Combat Engineer Battalion of the 4th Infantry Division.
“Thank you to all Vietnam veterans,” Brown concluded. “May this statue serve as a lasting tribute to your service and sacrifice.”
The statue is a specific tribute to three members of Company C who were killed in action on March 25, 1967 during Operation Junction City: Specialist 4 Michael Twigg, Specialist 5 Michael Knight and Sgt. Lloyd McBroom.
Emcee Wes Guckert, a Vietnam veteran and VAMSA founding member, shared remarks from Col. Carl Sciple, a Company C officer who was not able to attend.
In the remarks, Sciple thanked Petrie for facilitating the erection of the statue.
“Today ... 56 years later, a perfect time to reflect on our friendships, honed while serving in the Ivy Division, Company C of the 4th Engineers,” Guckert read from Sciple’s remarks, “will enable the memory of Sgt. Broom, Knight and Twigg to endure for centuries.”
Company C alum Capt. Tim Sanchez said he knew Petrie as a “young whippersnapper,” a 22-year-old second lieutenant with a “can do” attitude, something Sanchez observed was still true about the marina owner.
Sanchez described the experience of the combat engineers of Company C as they were sent to Pleiku to establish a base for 30,000 men.
The base had to be built from scratch, and the extensive attendant logistical challenges were exacerbated by the danger of the combat zone.
“We were given the job as combat engineers to not only build the base, but to protect ourselves,” Sanchez said. “And we did it.”
The captain described how the men were working on their next assignment, building a road, when the unit was ambushed and the three soldiers were killed.
“Thank you so much for being here, for listening, for appreciating and for remembering the veterans and how important we are,” Sanchez told the gathering.
The program took a turn to the practical task of taking care of veterans in the present and future as VAMSA Executive Director and Vice Chair Eric Johnson began his remarks.
Johnson, an Air Force veteran who served in Afghanistan, said the dedication of the statue was a measure of recompense for the Vietnam veterans who never received a welcome upon their return. “To all of the Vietnam War veterans here today, welcome home,” Johnson said. “And may this monument serve as a testament to this county’s commitment to all veterans.”
VAMSA was founded to help provide veterans with the resources they and their families need.
Johnson said he was proud to announce the launch of the group’s national center to be located on the grounds of the marina. Over the course of the next year, the center will expand its offerings to veterans.
“The guiding principle on which we stand is a moral one. We seek to cement the standard that it is an absolute moral obligation to support the entire military family from start to finish,” Johnson said.
Johnson said veterans return from service in need of services and assistance that often is not readily available.
The VAMSA executive director introduced the group’s strategic partner, the Veterans Health and Wellness Foundation, along with the organization’s President and Chair Dr. Evelyn Lewis.
“Together with Dr. Lewis and her team, we are joining forces to establish phase two of the Center for Military and Veteran Family,” Johnson said, with the goal being the establishment of a nationally-facing institution focused on delivering and training for the delivery of services for veterans, particularly in rural areas.
More information on Veteran And Military Support Alliance and other veterans’ resources can be found online at https://qacveteransupport.org/.
