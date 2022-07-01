From the past

State and federal officials will talk about the effects of Tropical Storm Agnes on Chesapeake Bay and the shellfish industry at a special meeting at the Grasonville VFD Post. The meeting was arranged by state Senators Robert E. Bauman and Elroy G. Boyer.
Basically, Bauman said, the meeting is for the Watermen and Packers Committee of the Department of Natural Resources, but a number of other local watermen, packers, and their associations have been invited to attend. Representatives of the state Departments of Natural Resources and Health, the county Department of Health and the Federal Department of Emergency Planning will be at the meeting to explain the results of tests on the Bay.
Bauman and Boyer have been making some inspection trips to different areas of the Bay, and while they have seen some signs of lessening storm debris, they are very worried about the storm’s long-range impact on the Bay.
• • •
Queen Anne’s County may be classified as a federal disaster area because of the effect the ban on the taking of clams is having on the clamming industry here. County Commissioner Leonard Smith said they estimate that about 700 clammers, shuckers, and related industry workers are affected by the ban.
Smith added that secondary businesses serving the clammers and the packing houses are already beginning to feel the effects in decreased sales. Should the ban continue through September, the oystermen will also be affected.
Last week, Kent and Queen Anne’s County packers and the Talbot County Watermen’s Association and the Maryland Clammers Association sent telegrams protesting the ban to Gov. Marvin Mandel and other state and local officials.
State health officials, meanwhile, have said that fresh crabs and fish from the Bay are safe to eat, despite the pollution of the Bay by the storm.
• • •
Residents of Queen Anne’s County have responded quickly and generously to the appeal by the Queen Anne’s County Chapter of the American Red Cross for donations to help replenish the National Disaster Fund, which has been so badly depleted by a succession of costly disasters.
As of July 3, contributions have come to $3,213 from 39 people in the county. The need is great and it is hoped that many more will send in contributions, said Red Cross officials. The Queen Anne’s County Chapter said it is deeply grateful for the support it has received.
A plan that will return Chester to neighborhood status rather than a number of disconnected housing developments has been approved. The Queen Anne’s County Commissioners approved the Chester area growth plan last Tuesday. There are now housing developments along the Route 50 corridor instead of clustered around a village center. Route 50 has also divided the community in half.
Another concern is that Chester is turning into a bedroom community without enough commercial development to help the tax base in the county. The Citizens Advisory Committee classified the land into four areas to guide development in the Chester Master Plan Development Areas.
The plan allows for this area to have suburban-scale mixed use and planned developments. However, the sites in the Master Plan Development Areas are currently zoned residential. The plan is to be implemented over the next 20 years, according to Community Planner Barry Griffith.
• • •
Saying that something needs to be done to help curb crime in the summer months at Fisher Manor Apartments, guards will soon patrol the housing complex. After nearly an hour of debate, County Commissioners George O’Donnell and Michael Zimmer agreed to hire Graham Security Service to patrol Fisher Manor in Grasonville for a trial period of 120 days. Guards are expected at the complex within two weeks.
Pete Scanlon, the county’s community housing services director said the Housing Authority needs help in crowd control and crime watch at the housing complex that has seen more than its share of crime. Although increased police patrols and investigations have helped reduce the open drug market and other crimes in the development, the summer months seem to heighten the crowds and crime in the parking lot.
It will cost the Housing Authority an estimated $41,000 for the initial year of patrols. The Authority will pay for the service using Section 8 funds. Second year costs should be cut in half.
• • •
Stevensville’s Paul Reed Smith Guitars will have a larger than life presence at the long-awaited opening of the Hard Rock Café in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. An enormous neon sign, a replica of a PRS guitar 68 feet from top to bottom, will dominate the Inner Harbor skyline as it hangs over the entrance to the Hard Rock Café.
PRS Guitars, manufactured at Stevensville’s Chesapeake Bay Business Park, are considered by many in the music world to be the “ultimate solid body electric guitar. PRS has over 100 employees and produces about 500 guitars a month with annual sales nearing $10 million.
Compiled by Jack Shaum from Record-Observer archives.
