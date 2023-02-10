“I remember when I was a child the only TV program of color was the former ‘Amos & Andy Show’, and it wasn’t shown during prime time, but shown before 5 p.m., daily. Black images then were another way to make fun of people and keep us segregated. Slowly, we’ve seen different racial groups move into major roles on television. In the past 20 years there’s been lots of progress in that area of television programing.”
“My firm belief is there is no race in the kingdom of God. From God’s perspective, we are all judged not on color, but our character. Media is biased on many aspects of racial images.”
Marissa Medrano
Retired RN
Chestertown
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“I now see everyone represented and more, which is a good thing for society!”
Mary Boardman
Grandmother
Chester
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Television production has made many leaps and bounds into the diversity sphere. The issue is whether or not these images promote positive or negative influences.”
Tory Brown
Public School Educator
Grasonville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Television is much more inclusive than it once was, and should be. It’s about time!”
Caryn Taublib
Retired Teacher
Grasonville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
