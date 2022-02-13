“First Africans arrive in Jamestown, VA, in 1619. Massachusetts becomes first state to grant African American men the right to vote in 1780. Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, 1863. 13th Constitutional Amendment ending slavery in 1865. 15th Amendment granting all men the right to vote in 1870.”
“First Africans arrive in Jamestown, VA, in 1619. Massachusetts becomes first state to grant African American men the right to vote in 1780. Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, 1863. 13th Constitutional Amendment ending slavery in 1865. 15th Amendment granting all men the right to vote in 1870.”
Kay Brown
WRUS Facilities Assistant
Grasonville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. Harriet Tubman’s Underground Railroad freeing slaves. Plessy v. Ferguson Supreme Court decision in 1896, legalizing ‘separate but equal’ policy for 50+ years. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech in 1963. Rosa Parks arrested for refusing segregated seating on a bus.”
Sierra Hawkins
College Student
Bowie
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“The Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. 13th Amendment to the Constitution officially ending slavery in 1865. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech in 1963. Harriet Tubman’s work on the Underground Railroad freeing slaves. 1712 — Quakers in Pennsylvania pass 1st anti-slavery resolution in America.”
Fred McNeil
Retired Educator
Centreville
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Barack Obama elected as first Black American president. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, 1963. Harriet Tubman’s work freeing slaves on the Underground Railroad. Jesse Owens winning four gold medals in the Berlin Olympics in 1936. African American Daniel Hale Williams performs first successful open heart surgery in the world in 1873.”
Elizabeth Pupke
Ninth Grader
Chestertown
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Harriet Tubman’s work on the Underground Railroad freeing slaves. 1909 — NAACP founded to promote African American equality. 1947 — Jackie Robinson breaks the professional sports color barrier. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. Barack Obama being elected first Black American president in 2009.”
