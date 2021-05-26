Many activities are opening again after being “on hold” for many months due to the pandemic shutting many activities down — both indoors and outdoors. Dance classes, horseback riding classes, bowling, swimming lessons, golf lessons, baseball and softball are just a few of the activities going on. One thing for sure — when the crowd comes home they are hungry! Get out the air fryer and the crock pot to be ahead of the game! Prepare the food — turn on the start button and let’s get cooking!
Make a large pitcher of iced tea to have chilled in the refrigerator, and a loaf of Italian bread ready to cut into chunks, and CROCK POT LASAGNA is simple to serve. It takes about 20 minutes to prepare, 4 to 6 hours to cook and serves 10 people. Let’s get started to prepare this delicious dish. In a skillet, brown one pound of lean ground beef with 1 chopped onion and 2 teaspoons minced garlic until brown. Add one 29 ounce can of tomato sauce, one 6 ounce can tomato paste, 1 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon oregano, stirring until well mixed. Cook until heated through. In a large bowl mix together one 12 ounce container ricotta cheese, 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese and 16 ounces mozzarella cheese. In the crock pot spoon a layer of the meat mixture on the bottom of the crock pot, add a double layer of uncooked lasagna noodles, breaking the noodles to fit. Top noodles with a portion of the cheese mixture. Repeat the layers in this order until all ingredients are used. Cover the crock pot with the lid and cook on low for 4 to 6 hours. This is delicious, easy to make and adding a salad makes a wonderful meal anytime. You will need only one 12 ounce package of la easy-to-make lasagna noodles. You could also use one 12 ounce container of cottage cheese instead of ricotta cheese. Enjoy.
CROCKPOT MEATLOAF
This is a crowd pleasing, mouth-watering, tummy filling and easy to make meal on a busy game night. Tear off a large piece of aluminum foil , heavy duty, and press into the bottom and up two of the sides of a 6 quart or larger crock pot cooker. Spray lightly with a non-stick cooking spray and set aside. Add together in a large bowl 2 pounds of lean ground beef to one large diced yellow onion, 2 boxes, 6 ounces each, dried stuffing mix, 1 1/3 to 1 1/2 cups milk, 2 large beaten eggs, 1/2 to 1 cup ketchup, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Mix well with your hands and cook another until just combined. Shape into an oval shape and place in the foil-lined crock pot and place cover on. Cook on low for 6 hours. Serve with your favorite sides.
AIR FRYER CHICKEN WINGS
Spray the basket of a 3.5-quart air fryer with cooking spray and set aside. Pat 2 pounds chicken wings, split and tips removed, until dry and sprinkle with salt. Place the wings in the basket so they are not touching. Set the fryer to 360 degrees. Cook the wings for 12 to 13 minutes. Flip the wings and set to 390 degrees and cook for another 6 minutes or until the wings are crispy. Meanwhile warm 4 teaspoons unsalted butter in the microwave — just until melted — and whisk in 2 cups hot sauce and some ranch dressing for serving.
AIR FRYER ASPARAGUS — THE EASY WAY
Cut off the ends of 2 pounds of cold water washed asparagus. Line the stalks up in one layer inside your air fryer. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon oil and 1 tablespoon of garlic and parsley salt and 1/3 cup parmesan cheese. Air fry at 400 degrees for 7 minutes or until they are golden brown. Delicious!
