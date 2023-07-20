I’m a 78 year old white guy, why should I care about race based affirmative action? After all…
The fact is I do. I’ll briefly share my story. As a 10-year-old white kid in Anne Arundel County, I tasted the bitter pill of Jim Crow racism and never forgot it.
Our parochial school in Riviera Beach had invited some kids from Baltimore down for a ballgame and picnic. I’m not sure what our teachers were thinking. We were all white kids, the kids from Baltimore were mostly Black. You can guess the rest. We went on their bus together over to the Riviera Beach Park. As we were getting off the bus we were met by a very animated, angry, old white gentleman in a long overcoat. He promptly threw us out of the park — no “colored people” allowed! He was firmly in charge!
That brief ride back over to school, in retrospect, changed my life. That young Black guy sitting next to me was so quiet but so hurt. We didn’t say a thing, but I’ll never forget the look in his eyes — sad, defeated. That look still haunts me. I’ve wondered what other painful things in his life he had to live with, what his life was like, because of his race.
That was in 1955. Fast forward through the ’60s and the Civil Rights era to the early ’70s. I was a young U.S. Army Officer stationed in D.C., having just returned from a challenging NATO assignment in Turkey, now working as a personnel officer. The Army put out a call for volunteers for a new program. Race relations were not going well in the U.S. military in the Vietnam era. There were race riots and fights among Black and white members in each of the services, seriously degrading mission effectiveness and our national security. I volunteered to help and never looked back – my chance to do something. I never forgot that look in that young guy’s eyes.
I served for several years in D.C. as one of the Army’s first “race relations officers,” seeing positive change occur through our efforts. I then served a couple years in the D.C. National Guard in that same mission. I then joined the National Guard Bureau as a civilian.
I had found my life’s work.
Over the span of 25 years, I was part of an effort that brought about lasting and meaningful change to the National Guard. I was privileged to retire as national director of that program. I personally witnessed what leadership commitment can do to bring profound change to an organization.
And yes, race-based affirmative action was a large part of that successful effort. It became apparent that the Guard could best succeed if it looked like the diverse community that it served — at the local, state and national levels. That became our long-term goal as the Guard progressed from merely a commitment to “non-discrimination” to the next step — goal-oriented affirmative action. Through leadership commitment at the state and national level, the National Guard has grown to become the effective, diverse military force that it is today.
Our American history makes many of us feel uncomfortable. However, it is who we are. The facts of slavery, Jim Crow, “separate but unequal” schools, legal segregation and worse have left a legacy of persistent challenges. Just saying that we will no longer discriminate is not enough. Affirmative action has provided a successful path toward a more diverse America.
Having seen first-hand that successful change in the National Guard, and in the other military services, and in many other governmental, corporate, and educational institutions, I have great respect for conscious, leadership-driven efforts aimed at enhancing diversity. Thus I have great respect for goal-oriented, race-based affirmative action and the positive impact it has had on our diverse nation. It works.
I am troubled that this decision bans the consideration of race in college level admission decisions but leaves in place legacy programs and many other programs that clearly benefit wealthier white applicants. I’m concerned that this will be shown to affect not only enrollment on the campuses but the entire spectrum of life in America for generations to come.
I find it interesting that the military service academies are exempt from the Supreme Court ruling, apparently because there is a “compelling reason” that a diverse military leadership corps is necessary for the diverse military services that we depend on for our very national security. I agree. However, I am extremely concerned about the impact of the new ruling on military ROTC programs in our colleges and universities, which produce the majority of our military service officers. Those officers will likely be a lot less diverse than the forces they will be leading, have less diverse experiences in their education and training and be less equipped for success.
We have come a long way in race relations and the struggle for equality in America. I believe the path forward had just gotten a lot more difficult.
Now retired, Jack Broderick resides in Chester, Maryland, with his wife, Liz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.