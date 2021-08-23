OCEAN CITY — Richard White, 35 of Grasonville and Ashley Felton, 31 of Chester were both charged with first-degree and second-degree assault following an incident in Ocean City on Aug. 19. White was also charged with reckless endangerment and Felton with numerous traffic related offenses.
According to the preliminary investigation report from Ocean City Police, a verbal altercation between a group on mopeds and the two occupants of a motor vehicle occurred in the area of Baltimore Avenue and 7th Street before continuing north on Baltimore Avenue and eventually ending on Philadelphia Avenue at 14th Street. During the course of this altercation, the female driver of the motor vehicle, Felton, intentionally struck one of the mopeds causing it to crash.
The passenger of the vehicle exited the car and engaged in a physical altercation with the four moped operators. During this physical altercation, the passenger suspect, White, produced a knife and stabbed one of the moped operators. The vehicle then fled from the area.
White and Felton were stopped by a Berlin police officer in the area of RT 50 and Friendship Road and placed under arrest. The victim was flown by Maryland State Police Trooper 4 to Tidal Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
