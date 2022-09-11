STEVENSVILLE — After determining that the best location for a new crossing is most ideal at the current Chesapeake Bay Bridge location, The Maryland Transportation Authority started the second phase of a study to assess the environmental impacts at the Stevensville American Legion on Thursday, Sept. 8.
The MDTA invited community members across the Eastern Shore to engage the staff working on the project with questions and concerns about the results of the Tier 1 study, as well as concerns preceding the $28 million Tier 2 study that will begin in summer 2023.
Tier 1 determined that, though Corridor 6 (where Route 177 in Pasadena would connect to Route 50 and 301 in Centreville) or Corridor 8 (where Route 50 behind Crofton would connect to Route 50 in Easton) would have some usage, these new crossings will not alleviate congestion at the existing bridge.
These results, on top of community outcry from Kent County with their ‘No Bridge To Kent’ campaign, determined that Corridor 7, where the existing 70-year-old eastbound and 50-year-old westbound bridge reside, is the ideal option to move forward with.
Kent Islanders and residents across Queen Anne’s County gathered to express their concerns about the project. One of the frequently-expressed concerns was how the new crossing, which will have eight lanes in total, would help mitigate and improve the longstanding issue of traffic congestion on the island.
Jack Broderick, having served on the Bay Bridge Reconstruction Advisory Group for over ten years, said that some members of the group “were disappointed that the governor announced the results of the Tier 1 study halfway through and did not wait until the study was completed, but understand that this is where it’s going to go.”
Thursday’s open house showcased diagrams of the existing bridge, including some that highlight current traffic patterns and projected traffic patterns.
As of 2017, the MDTA saw a one-mile increase in traffic congestion on weekdays during peak traveling times with a four-mile increase eastbound and 2.5-mile increase westbound in congestion during the summer.
By 2040, should the state not move forward with building a new crossing, they project that weekday traffic will expand to 4.5 miles eastbound and 2.5 miles westbound on weekdays, and more than doubling those numbers during summer travel.
The MDTA is proposing to assess a two-mile wide swath on each side of the bridge to assess design properties and environmental impacts the new crossing will potentially have.
MDTA Director of Communications Kelly Melhem assured that these decisions “were not made in a vacuum” and are all a part of the federally-mandated National Environmental Policy Act process.
As president of the Kent Island Heritage Society, Broderick disapproves of the proposed two-mile swap that will potentially expand the highway on either side, citing concerns on the historical impacts it will have.
“I can tell you no Kent Islander [is] going to support putting that two-mile wide piece of Kent Island in jeopardy, the sooner you can condense that into something similar to the current Route 50 the better you’ll generate that support,” he said.
As of right now, the MDTA’s Tier 2 study will explore in detail the new crossing’s impacts on environmental justice, natural resources, cultural resources, noise, air quality, socioeconomics, land use and other factors.
Gigi Windley, executive director of Kent Narrows Development Foundation said that she is “pleased that this new study has been funded and has been funded quickly;” however, “as concerns go, we’ll always be concerned about what is going on in those environmentally sensitive areas, especially since that is the heart of our seafood industry, so I hope that would pay close attention to that.”
Queen Anne’s County Commissioner Jim Moran said that the county is “going to get improvements that will help with the quality of life in Queen Anne’s County.”
“I know that there’s the argument that new infrastructure will bring more traffic, but we need new infrastructure that will handle the next fifty years,” he said.
The MDTA will be hosting an open house in Anne Arundel County at Broadneck High School on Sept. 13. The next step is for the state to use 2023 through 2025 to determine and define the purpose and need, as well as complete traffic and environmental impact study.
