EASTON — Twelve new realtors and one office administrator participated in the July new agent orientation held at the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors (MSBR) office in Easton.
Participant Jarnell Foster with Keller Williams Select in Annapolis noted, “Thanks to Provident State Bank, I now have a better understanding of current lending programs offered due to the pandemic. Jeff Wright, with Wright Real Estate, gave great tips on how property management works and how it can help you be a better local expert. Ultimately, I learned what it means to be a realtor and the resources that are available when becoming part of the association. “
Those realtors participating included Foster and Megan Newman with eXp Realty LLC in Oxon Hill and Tyray Johnson with Coldwell Banker Chesapeake in Chestertown, Angie Glass with Wright Real Estate in Denton, Lauren Mangold with Benson and Mangold in Easton, Keri-Ann Thomas with Coldwell Banker Realty in Centreville, Cynthia Cooper administrator with Chesapeake Bay Real Estate Plus in St. Michaels, Jakia Deshields with The Property Shoppe in Cambridge, Judy Morgan with Chesapeake Bay Real Estate Plus in St. Michaels, Jake Stevens with Sharon Real Estate in Cambridge, Helen Butler with Coldwell Banker Chesapeake in Easton, Ed Roe with Meredith Fine Properties in Easton and Tina Jones with Meredith Fine Properties in Easton.
“The gamut of information covered was extensive, from maximizing Bright MLS and networking to understanding safety concerns. This information is valuable and will be used as I move forward in my new career,” Morgan, a new realtor, said.
Johnson added, “The new members class was great and the things that stood out to me was we always need to be ready and eager to learn new things in this industry. We must also be willing to be of service to others.”
This training is required for all realtors and provides them knowledge about their profession and their responsibilities to each other and to their clients. The mission of the MSBR is to advocate for its members and the public to preserve the right to own, transfer and utilize real property. MSBR provides its members with resources to conduct business professionally in accordance with the REALTOR® Code of Ethics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.