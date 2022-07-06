EASTON — Hundreds came out to enjoy the final night of the carnival on July 4 in Easton. The rides were in full use as people waited 15 minutes to get a lemonade. Some folks came to kick back with lawn chairs near the band pavilion.
One Easton resident, Jake Brown, donned a blue Shaw Brothers carny shirt and helped the youngest guests on and off the mini whale ride. He said he just loves the kids and how much fun they are having.
Pizza, funnel cake and sausage could all be washed down by an icy drink. Grandparents wheeled their littlest ones around to see the sights. Many tried their luck in the “bloody” shark tank.
The parking was jammed past BJ’s. People came in rivers of red, white and blue fashion. Patriotic cowboy hats were donned. Some folks even painted flags on their faces.
There were tons of adolescents traveling in packs as families hoped and prayed their little kid wouldn’t win a goldfish with the ping pong ball toss. Easton’s finest were on the perimeter of the whole event. They even had an Emergency Bus with blacked out windows. Luckily its tactical importance was for naught.
People paid $40 for two sheets of tickets so they could ride the rides. Families were having a good time together.
It was a safe space to have the ultimate summer experience. What could be more American than all different types of people having a good time together?
The warm night was a little dizzying as they tried to find their cars in the dark afterglow.
