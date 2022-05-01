EASTON — This is a family story of hope and devastation. Fleeing the Russians a mother recovering from cancer surgery takes a midnight train from the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, to the Polish border to safety and an uncertain future. Her daughter is Easton resident Iryna Gunsallus, who traveled to Poland to facilitate her parents’ escape from this war zone. Her husband Frank also left the comforts of the United States to help his wife.
The mass graves, the buildings brought to rubble and the majority of the women and children fleeing for the borders, marks the current war story that is Ukraine.
“We never thought that anything like this would ever happen, because after the fall of the Soviet Union, Ukraine has always been peaceful. Even when warnings were coming from different countries, not a lot of people in Ukraine thought it was going to happen,” Iryna said.
Frank has ideas as to why.
“It really looks like their goal is to create a land bridge to Crimea. It looks like they are trying to squeeze out Ukraine. You can see they are starting to drop bombs in Moldova and reach all the way over to Donetsk and Luhansk region which are the two contested regions,” Frank said. “Putin wants to squeeze out Ukraine. What is happening is genocide. People think genocide is just killing people like the Nazis did. That is one side of it, but it is also the erasing of a culture and the displacement of people. It is not systematic, but they are killing people.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied Ukraine’s history and independence. The United Nations has confirmed at least 2,899 civilians killed in Russia’s military attack on Ukraine, with estimates of 11 million people displaced from their homes. War crimes committed by Putin’s army have been widely documented.
“There are mass graves where they put 300 people in the same grave like in a town like Bucha. There are drones and you can’t deny the pictures. If Putin takes what he wants in Ukraine he probably won’t stop. He will go further and try to take more land,” Iryna said.
Frank thinks it is more of a NATO-Russia conflict than a Russia-Ukraine conflict. Ukraine ends up being in the middle.
How did they first hear the war was on?
Frank said, “I actually knew before her. She was asleep and I had just finished working at 11 p.m. I had just gotten in bed and a friend texted me a YouTube video of Agenda Free TV. It is one guy but he has been covering it. He was like, ‘It is happening.’ So I texted [Iryna’s sister], ‘They are invading. Get out of the city now.’ So I, in America, knew before she did.”
“We told my sister to get out of Kyiv. Their main goal is to get to Kyiv,” Iryna said.
Her sister Alla fled to their parent’s house 50 miles south of Kyiv. She took a train to the town of Bila Tserkva and its golden-domed churches. Their mother Natalia was there recovering in a hospital from a complicated cancer surgery. She had been through chemotherapy and had just had surgery. Three days later, on Feb. 27, Frank and Iryna flew to Warsaw. Her parents, uprooted by the war, took a train to the Polish border with Iryna’s sister. While waiting for the train at 4 a.m., they could hear explosions nearby.
Finally they made it to the Polish border at a town called Zocin.
At this point many people were fleeing Kyiv. Traffic was terrible. After hours and hours, people began abandoning their cars and started walking to the border. Also the lines for $7-a-gallon gas were really long.
“It is one thing when you are fighting for a paycheck. It is another when you are fighting for your existence. That is the resiliency of the Ukrainian people,” Frank said.
On the 26, her parents Natalia and Igor sought shelter in their cellar. They could hear bombs in the distance even in their remote home.
“That’s when we decided, ‘We have got to go,’” Frank said. “We drove to New York and got on a flight. We told them either you meet us at the border or we are coming in to get you.”
“I think us coming to Warsaw encouraged my family and helped them to understand this is serious. And her hospital told her, ‘If you can walk, you should leave,’” Iryna said.
Of course getting through the border was not easy. There were long lines at Poland and Moldova’s borders. But finally her parents emerged from the queue.
“It was pretty emotional. My mom didn’t even seem shocked. She was in so much of her own situation that she didn’t even feel like she was in danger or that something huge was happening. You could see it more in my sister. She was very shocked. She was crying. She couldn’t really sleep at night,” Iryna said.
They also spent a lot of time in refugee camps. The emotions were running high there on both sides of the Ukrainian border.
“I mean you could see despair, joy, rage. We saw it all. All at one time. You look over here and there is laughing and eating of food and over there it is screaming and pleading to get on the next bus. It felt weird walking around and taking pictures of people really going through it. But people need to know,” Frank said.
Of course it is February in Ukraine, so it is very cold.
“There were a lot of children. I would say over 100 children like kindergarten to sixth grade. Old men like 18-60 were not allowed to leave the country. So whoever gets to the border is children, women and the elderly. We have seen a lot of sad videos of fathers saying goodbye to their kids and their wives. I have a friend with two kids. She left her husband. He was adamant for her to get as far away from Ukraine as possible. He stayed,” she said.
Families separated, people running for the border, shells falling, and old Cold War dynamics taking form — what could be hopeful in all of this?
“On Facebook we found a place relatively quickly for her parents to stay. A Polish couple that is our age. They had just finished renovating. They let us have it for free. We had to really make them take our money for rent,” he said.
“They were really helpful and also there are a lot of volunteers who bring food, clothes, children’s toys and clothes and shoes,” she said.
So now they are in a limbo waiting for news about her mom. They will not leave until she is in good shape. They want to bring her to the U.S. but she is not a citizen which makes getting immediate health care difficult. And a long flight like that is tough given her health level.
There is another Easton connection in this drama and that is the Rotary. Frank is a member.
“There are a lot of Rotary roots here doing projects. They are helping with refugee camps, getting medicines, helping transport people looking for residences. The major thing with the most potential positive impact is this daycare/mental health facility that we are working on with a Rotary group here. To work on people with PTSD,” he said.
Frank and Iryna have also found coping skills. They are crammed in an apartment with her parents and sister. It is a long way from their home in Easton.
“It has definitely been helpful that we were able to keep our jobs. I am grateful that APG is letting me work from here. It helps to have kind of a distraction. Getting in to work and not thinking about this situation. I would love to go home where people understand me. Trying to navigate the Polish medical system in a foreign language has been difficult,” Iryna said.
“Understatement of the century,” Frank added.
There are things that the readers can do to help. There is a Youth and Community Fund through the Easton Rotary. There is also Refugees International, Doctors Without Borders and United Help Ukraine.
“Rotary has bought an ambulance. We have bought body armor. They have sent tents, water filtration systems and lots of medical supplies. Basically I can buy something of need, give the receipt and they reimburse me,” said Frank.
“There is a website that my friend told me about. It was created by two Harvard students. It is called ‘Take Shelter Ukraine.’ Basically it is a site where Americans can go on and if they have a spare room, they could offer it for six months. I am actually trying to get sponsorship for my sister to come. There is also a government program to allow people to have a temporary humanitarian parole, which lasts for up to two years and allows citizens of Ukraine to work in the U.S.,” she said.
“I think we are going to take it month by month. Some people are saying that Putin is trying to get victory by May 9 because it is Victory Day in Russia. May 9 was Victory Day over the Nazis. It has always been a huge military parade and a huge holiday in Russia,” she said.
Frank looks at the whole problem economically.
“The Russian government is essentially mafia. It is how the KGB has been set up. The one rule is, ‘Don’t mess up the money.’ That is what Putin is doing. So I imagine his friends are not too happy about that. There are pictures of him at a table and two guys are in his circle are still 50 feet away. He won’t even let them get that close,” he said.
For now they stay in Warsaw and eat pierogis and goulash until Iryna’s mom is out of the woods healthwise. Beyond that, their plans remain up in the air. Will her parents ever be able to simply go home?
