EASTON — After the initial graduation ceremony on Thursday had to be rescheduled on account of rain storms, the Friday graduation had perfect weather as 278 seniors received their high school diplomas before a crowd of over 500 parents, teachers, students and alumni.
Sherry Spurry, principal of Easton High School says many students are graduating with top honors and are headed toward bright futures.
“We have students heading off to some of the most elite colleges in the country as well as several entering the military and some going straight into the work force,” Spurry said.
The graduates secured $14,278,081 in scholarships and contributed 31,212 hours of community service to help organizations in need.
“My message to graduates is that all of their accomplishments that they have obtained over the past four years, in the midst of a pandemic, should be applauded. Most importantly what I can say about this class is they are very special, kind and generous people. I hope they go into the world and spread their goodness to others,” Spurry said.
Valedictorian Harrison Fike shared a message of hope for the future for graduates and their families.
“Today is a day of reflection and a day of transition into our future where the past is something we can look back on but it does not control who we are. The future is now and we can control it. So that means go to trade school, go to college, go to the workforce, the military, whatever it means to shape your future,” said Fike.
“I look forward to seeing where everyone will be in the next 20 years. The future is something that we can change and make better,” he said.
Student school board member Joel Duah addressed the graduates and audience with a message of shaping the future world with waves of change.
“This field of graduates is about to drop their chains and step into a rocket ship waiting to soar into the real world,” Duah said. “These young voices have the power to change the world.”
