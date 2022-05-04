EASTON —The Easton Town Council met Monday to discuss impact fees for new development, appointing committee members for a number of posts and selling off valuable city real estate.
Alan Silverstein, Councilmember for Ward 1 said he thought the most important part of the meeting was dealing with impact fees.
“We got a better understanding for how impact fees are done and how the dollars we collect are utilized,” Miller said.
Impact fees are fees charged when new development takes place.
“Impact fees are allotted to a number of things such as transportation, recreation, our police department, and our town’s facilities,” Silverstein said.
“When a building permit is submitted to the town, then the impact fee is collected from the developer whether it is commercial or residential,” said Council President Megan Cook.
Don Abbatiello, who represents Ward 2, said the meeting on impact fees was just prior to the council meeting.
“On the impact fee, we had about a 45 minute meeting beforehand. Impact fees are something that we need to decide whether they are going to go up this coming fiscal year,” Abbatiello said.
Following that, the council began to approve the appointment of people to committees and the sale of unused properties.
Rev. Elmer Davis, Jr., who represents Ward 4, said the meeting was very productive for appointing people to important positions and raising funds by off-loading valuable real estate the town owns.
“It was important that we appointed numerous people to certain committees in the city and also allowed the sale of properties that were approved for the day,” Davis said.
Individuals were appointed for three-year terms to the Affordable Housing Trust.
The council also moved to approve two public assembly events. The first is the 2022 outdoor summer concert series by the Avalon Foundation. They will take place June 11, 18 and 25; July 2, 9 and 30; and Aug. 6, 13 and 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The concerts will be in the area of Harrison Street between Goldsboro Road and Dover Street.
