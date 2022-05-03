EASTON —The Easton Town Council met Monday and discussed impact fees for new development, appointing committee members for a number of posts, and selling off valuable city real estate.
Alan Silverstein, Councilmember for Ward 1 said he thought the most important part of the meeting was dealing with impact fees.
“We got a better understanding for how impact fees are done and how the dollars we collect are utilized.
Impact fees are fees that are charged when new development takes place. The council discussed impact fees just before the meeting.
“Impact fees are allotted to a number of things such as transportation, recreation, our police department, and our town’s facilities,” said Silverstein.
“When a building permit is submitted to the town, then the impact fee is collected from the developer whether it is commercial or residential,” said Council President Megan Cook.
Don Abbatiello, of Ward 2 said the meeting on impact fees was just prior to the council meeting.
“On the impact fee, we had about a 45 minute meeting beforehand. Impact fees are something that we need to decide whether they are going to go up this coming fiscal year,” said Abbatiello
Following that, the council began to approve the appointing of people to committees and the sale of unused properties.
Reverend Elmer Davis, Jr. of Ward 4 said the meeting was very productive for appointing people to important positions and raising funds by off loading valuable real estate the city of Easton owns.
“It was important that we appointed numerous people to certain committees in the city and also allowed the sale of properties that were approved for the day.”
Individuals were appointed for three year terms to the Affordable Housing Trust.
Next, there was the business of new sidewalks. Sidewalks are going to be built on Elliot Road.
“I was happy to see that the main engineering has finished the plans for the sidewalk on the road,” said Abbatiello.
The council then moved to approve two public assembly events. The first is the 2022 outdoor summer concert series by the Avalon Foundation on June 11, 18, 25, then July 2, 9, 30 and then August 6,13 and 27 from 7pm to 9pm. The concerts will take place in the area of Harrison Street between Goldsboro Road and Dover Street.
The second public assembly event is a fourth of July celebration with a carnival and fireworks, also being put on by the Avalon Foundation with an expected crowd of approximately two thousand.
