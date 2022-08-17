EASTON — The Easton Town Council came to an agreement Monday on issues related to the proposed plastic bag ban ordinance. Councilman Al Silverstein expects the measure to pass at the next council meeting.
“I think the critical issue was that we finally came to consensus on the plastic bag ordinance and will have a final ordinance before us in our September meeting for passage,” Silverstein said.
The plastic bag ban would require stores to give out only paper bags or no bags at all.
Council members had been working for months to reach a consensus on the plastic bag ban. Silverstein was asked why he expects that the council has worked out all the issues and will pass the measure.
“Well because of the consensus, because we have all agreed on what the wording of the ordinance should be, all of the things that are included in it and all of the things that are not included,” he said.
Councilman Rev. Elmer Davis also feels the measure will pass at the next council meeting on Tuesday Sept. 6.
Next, Mayor Robert Willey talked about the need for five more police vehicles. The cost of each police vehicle is about $82,000.
Willey said time is of the essence to order the new police vehicles because the company could run out or delay a purchase for a lengthy period of time. The new vehicles would help the department if vehicles are out of commission in the shop. The new vehicles would come completely equipped with computers and everything else in standard police vehicles. The money to pay for the police vehicles would come out of ARPA funds. The overall cost would be about $413,000. The council approved the new police cars.
Next, Town Manager Donald Richardson spoke to announce some special events. He sought approval for public assembly for the Talbot Hospice Santa 5K on Nov. 19. He also relayed the public assembly request for the YMCA Turkey Trot 5K run and walk. Richardson then sought approval for recommendation from the Park Board for a Girl Scout to place educational signs along living shorelines for an award project.
Following that, the council heard from Julie Lowe of the Talbot Interfaith Shelter for an update on what the shelter is providing to the community. Lowe said TIS is more than just a shelter.
“We’re not just a place where people stay overnight. We are a program where we help turn people’s lives around through education, compassionate counseling and a safe place to live,” Lowe said.
The shelter is popular and remains at capacity or near capacity most of the time.
“We offer all kinds of educational components in financing, saving money and budgeting. We have a class that’s very popular called ‘Getting ahead in a just-getting-by world’ and that is basically a class on poverty and how people got into poverty,” Lowe said.
The shelter also provides meals for residents.
