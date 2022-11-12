EASTON — Easton's VFW Post 5118 honored local veterans and thanked them for their service through a special Veterans Day ceremony and wreath laying Friday morning.
The day opened with a ceremony at the local post on Glebe Road and featured Sts. Peter and Paul student Katie Fitzgerald singing the national anthem for veterans and their families.
U.S. Army Major General Duane Gamble served as the guest speaker for the ceremony.
“Through untold courage and sacrifice, America’s veterans have secured and guaranteed the liberty our founding fathers sought to establish in this new world,” he said. “Whenever and wherever this nation called in times of darkness and danger, as well as in times of peace and prosperity, a relatively small group of citizens have stepped forward, ready to fight, giving their lives if required for the freedom and liberty of their fellow Americans.”
The Sts. Peter and Paul School choir performed two songs for the veterans in attendance: "Mansions of the Lord" and an Armed Forces medley.
As the choir sang each branch's song in the medley, veterans were asked to stand for recognition.
Gene Feher, a U.S. Army veteran and VFW Post 5118 lifetime member, also performed "Taps" on a silver bugle.
Later, VFW members held a wreath laying ceremony at the Vietnam War memorial on the Talbot County Courthouse grounds.
U.S. Army and Vietnam War veteran Roland A. Boggs led the ceremony, reflecting on the memorial after two veterans placed the wreath in front of the commemorative stones.
"We gotta give them the gratitude and the honor they deserve," he said, referring to the Talbot County veterans inscribed on the memorial.
"That's the price of freedom — names written in stone is forever," Boggs said. "We should always remember these individuals and give peace and grace to their families."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.