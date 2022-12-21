Diets should conform to our changing needs, with a specific focus on reducing inflammation, strengthening bones and lowering blood pressure.
Eating right becomes even more important as we age
- Jonathan Carter
-
-
- 0
The recommended daily balance of vegetables, fruits, proteins and whole grains builds a foundation for health. But even those who are trying hard can find hidden dangers, as with sodium. That’s just one of the issues that we need to address when dealing with specific issues associated with getting older.
Here are three habits to incorporate into your regular diet in order to promote better senior health.
FOCUS ON OMEGA 3
Seniors are more prone to heart disease, arthritis and cancer, and the risks can be lowered by focusing on regular intake of Omega 3 fatty acids. They’re usually associated with specific kinds of fish, but you can also find these inflammation-reducing nutrients in walnuts, flaxseed and canola oil. Physicians recommend that seniors eat foods rich in Omega 3 fatty acids at least twice each week. If you’re struggling to meet that standard, consider purchasing a supplement — but check with your doctor first.
BOOST YOUR CALCIUM
Calcium becomes a critical need as we get older, as it helps with bone health and can lower blood pressure. Both are particularly important for seniors, but calcium is critical for those who are prone to falls. Women over the age of 50 and men over 70 should get at least 1,200 milligrams of calcium a day, according to the World Health Organization. That’s about four cups of dairy milk, fortified nondairy products made from soy or almonds, and calcium-enriched orange juice. If those aren’t palatable, you can also get the calcium you need from certain foods – including cheese, kale, yogurt, winter squash, sardines, almonds, tofu, collard and mustard greens.
WATCH SODIUM INTAKE
One of the most important things to do in the fight against hypertension is lower your intake of sodium. Begin by sharply cutting back or preferably eliminating usage of table salt or salty seasonings. Many foods are already very high in sodium, including soups, processed foods and meals at many restaurants. Limit your intake of those items, and watch how you’re doing by consulting product labels. Many canned vegetables, nuts, luncheon meat and even breads have a surprisingly high amount of sodium.
