All-America Basketball

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) ranks sixth nationally in scoring (22.3), second in rebounding (12.8) and first in double-doubles (26).

 AP PHOTO

Purdue’s Zach Edey and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis have given the Big Ten Conference a third straight season with multiple first-team Associated Press All-America picks, while Kansas had a second straight first-teamer in Jalen Wilson.

