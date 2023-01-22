WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue coach Matt Painter kept imploring his team to focus on the simple things Sunday, like passing and catching.
It worked perfectly in the first half. Then, the Boilermakers spent the final 20 minutes scrambling to replicate it.
Zach Edey finished with 24 points and 16 rebounds and Braden Smith made two free throws with 3.9 seconds left to help No. 3 Purdue fend off Maryland’s furious second-half charge for a 58-55 victory.
“It’s just making good plays,” Painter said after his team nearly blew a 16-point lead. “If they clamp down, pass the ball. That’s all it really comes down to, just execute and take what they’re giving you.”
Usually, Purdue is one of America’s most efficient teams. They’ve now won six straight to become the fifth Big Ten team to go 19-1 since 2000 and the first ever at Purdue. But on a day Edey had his 16th double-double of the season, the Boilermakers, who are 8-1 in conference play, weren’t themselves.
The Terrapins routinely switched from man-to-man defense to zone and back again, while also applying full-court pressure, which caused Purdue to commit eight second-half turnovers, go 0 for 6 on 3-pointers and shoot just 26.9% from the field.
All of it led to Maryland (12-7, 3-5) nearly pulling off a stunning comeback after trailing by as many as 16 points in the first half and 35-21 at halftime.
Julian Reese scored 19 points to help the Terrapins rally, and Jahmir Young had 10 — though his 30-foot heave at the buzzer hit nothing but the backboard.
“We’re pretty used to it,” first-year Maryland coach Kevin Willard said when asked about the big early deficit. “We’ve not gotten off to goood starts on the road. Being down 14, I though was a win because I knew we had a run in us.”
Did they ever.
Reese spurred Maryland’s 9-3 run to open the second half and his layup with 7:03 to play got the Terrapins within 52-49, the first of four times they cut the deficit to three in the closing minutes.
But in a game Purdue led wire-to-wire, Maryland made only two more baskets and couldn’t get closer than three until Young made two free throws with 5.3 seconds to go. Smith answered with two more for Purdue and Young’s long but off-the-mark heave had Purdue fans and Painter breathing a sigh of relief.
“Each game, especially when you have young players on your team, you have some guys who are always learning,” Painter said. “We were fortunate to win this game because as I said earlier, it could have gone either way.”
BIG PICTURE
Maryland: Instead of building momentum after Thursday’s victory over Michigan, the Terrapins started slow again and came up short again on the road. Maryland, which once reached No. 13 in The Associated Press poll, hasn’t won a true road game since Nov. 29 and must solve the road mystery to stay in the NCAA Tournament hunt.
Purdue: The Boilermakers have held 21 consecutive opponents to 70 or fewer points and are 52-5 at home since 2014-15 when classes are in session. But Purdue needs a stronger knockout punch to avoid the kind of nail-biting finishes its had in two of the last three games.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Purdue began the day as one of four Division I teams with only one loss — and the lone Power Five representative on the list. Thanks to Saturday’s loss by No. 2 Kansas, the Boilermakers should climb back to No. 2 and if Houston loses to Temple, Purdue may reclaim the top spot.
UP NEXT
Maryland: Returns home Wednesday to host Wisconsin.
Purdue: Visits Michigan on Thursday, its second trip north of the state line in two weeks.
Michigan 60, Minnesota 56
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 28 points and Michigan overcame an injury to Jett Howard to defeat Minnesota.
Howard, who averages 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, injured his left ankle late in the first half and did not return to the game. He was seen in a walking boot on the Michigan bench during the second half.
After the Wolverines led for most of the second half, Pharrel Payne’s layup drew the Golden Gophers within 55-51 and a free throw by Ta’lon Cooper made it 55-52 with 35 seconds left. But Minnesota’s Jamison Battle was called for a technical foul, Will Tschetter converted the free throws, and Michigan led by five, still with 35 seconds remaining. Michigan added 3 of 4 from the line in the final 20 seconds to preserve the win.
The score was last tied at 33 with 13:42 remaining before McDaniel hit a 3-pointer and Dickinson converted a three-point play for a six-point lead and Michigan led the rest of the way.
Kobe Bufkin scored 12 points and Dug McDaniel added 10 for Michigan (11-8, 5-3). Dickinson finished one rebound shy of his fourth-straight double-double.
Cooper had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Jamison Battle 14 points and Dawson Garcia 13 points for Minnesota (7-11, 1-7).
Minnesota scored 16 points in the first seven minutes of the game and led 16-6. After back-to-back baskets by Dawson Garcia and Ta’lon Cooper the Golden Gophers led 20-10 with 10:16 remaining in the half.
Minnesota would score only three more points before halftime, making 1 of 13 shots in the final 10 minutes. The Wolverines closed the half on an 13-3 run, getting six points from Dickinson and five from McDaniel.
UConn 86, Butler 56
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The NCAA championship trophy made a visit to UConn this weekend, providing just the inspiration the struggling Huskies needed.
Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and No. 15 UConn snapped a three-game losing streak in emphatic fashion.
“Just having that (trophy) around us, just reminded us what the main goal is,” Hawkins said. “Just keep pushing, even through this hard stretch and brighter days will come.”
Adama Sanogo added 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Huskies (16-5, 5-5 Big East), who won their first 14 games this season but dropped five of six coming into this matchup with the Bulldogs (11-10, 3-7).
Alex Karaban added 15 points and Tristen Newton scored 11 points for the Huskies.
Coach Dan Hurley said the win was an important confidence booster for his team.
“We know we don’t suck,” Hurley said. “We know we’re really good and we know that these next 10 games we’ve got a bunch of people coming to Gampel and that we’ve got a chance to start stacking some wins.”
Chuck Harris had 16 points and Simas Lukosius added 12 for Butler, which was playing its third straight game without center Manny Bates, who is still recovering from a knee injury suffered earlier this month against St. John’s.
“He’s a heck of a player, but he’s also kind of a leader for this team,” Butler coach Thad Matta said. “Can he go on Wednesday, I’m not sure? We’ve kind of been doing this all year long with game-time decisions and it’s not going real well for us right now.”
Without its big man, Butler was outscored 42-18 in the paint and outrebounded 48-22.
Jayden Taylor chipped in with 11 points for the Bulldogs.
UConn used a 17-3 run over just under 7 minutes in the first half to take a 32-13 lead and seize control of the game.
The Huskies led 45-23 at halftime, holding the Bulldogs to just six field goals on 25 shots before intermission. Harris accounted for 14 of Butler’s first-half points.
UConn scored the first seven points of the second half and cruised to the win.
UConn forward Samson Johnson, who hadn’t played since suffering a stress injury to his right foot in the season opener, entered the game with 12 minutes left. He had two points and two rebounds in seven minutes.
“It was just good to have him out there,” Hurley said. It’s going to take some pressure off of Alex and it just gives us a little more flexibility.”
BIG PICTURE
Butler: Butler fell to 0-7 against the Huskies, including a loss in the 2011 NCAA Tournament title game. The Bulldogs scored just 46 points in losing by 22 points to the Huskies in Indianapolis back in December.
UConn: Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young were back on the sideline after missing the team’s loss to Seton Hall on Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19. The school says both are symptom free, but both wore masks on the bench.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The win may allow UConn to remain in the AP Top 25. The Huskies had been ranked as high as No. 2 before their recent losing skid.
UP NEXT
Butler travels about 75 miles east to Providence to take on the No. 22 Friars on Wednesday.
UConn returns to campus to host No. 8 Xavier on Wednesday night at Gampel Pavilion.
