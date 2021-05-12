DENTON — Caroline Health Officer Laura Patrick told commissioners Tuesday morning the county’s COVID-19 rates continue to trend in the right direction. She said the county’s seven-day positivity rate was 2.29%.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, 2,283 local residents have tested positive for the virus, 24 of them in the last 10 days.
Last week 20 people were tested at the HAPS building and three of those came back positive, she said. This is the last week for testing at the health department, “We are transitioning next week to the Vaccine Center. We’re going to have a one-stop shop there,” Patrick said. The Vaccine Center is located in Denton Plaza off Route 404 and Legion Road next to Verizon.
The cumulative number of Caroline residents hospitalized from the virus is 133; two are currently in the hospital. County deaths are up to 27 with the latest occurring last week of April.
“Vaccine rates continue to make me smile,” Patrick said.
For those residents 65 and older in the county, 74.9% are vaccinated, leaving just 1,123 people in that population who are not protected, Patrick said. She added she is working with Upper Shore Aging on an advertising campaign targeted for that most vulnerable population.
The county overall has fully 11,052 fully vaccinated residents or 33.1%.
As more people are vaccinated and with the recent easing of mask mandates for outdoor activity, “we are trending toward normalcy with our future,” Patrick said.
The ultra cold storage refrigerator the health department ordered was being moved Tuesday to the Vaccine Center, which will soon be offering all three available vaccines once the unit is approved by the Maryland Department of Health, Patrick said.
This week vaccination clinics are set for 3 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Moderna; 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Moderna; and 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Johnson & Johnson.
For an appointment go to carolinecovid19.org and click on the link. Those without access to computers can call the COVID-19 Call Center at 410-479-5880 for help with scheduling.
The call center will also transition to the Vaccine Center next week.
