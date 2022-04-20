DENTON — The Caroline County Health Department has announced a Disney Vacation Sweepstakes to help encourage COVID-19 vaccines for children. Fully vaccinated Caroline County families can enter to win a six-night, five-day Walt Disney World trip over spring break 2023. The sweepstakes is made possible by a generous grant from the Caroline Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides medical and health-related services to the residents of Caroline County.
The sweepstakes prize is a Disney vacation for up to two adults and four children (ages 5 – 18) from the same household, including:
• Round-trip airfare from Baltimore to Orlando
• Private transportation to and from the airports
• Six nights in an on-site moderate Disney resort
• Five-day Disney World Theme Park tickets (including Parkhopper and Genie+)
• One Memory Maker product, which includes unlimited Disney Photopass® photos
• A $1,500 Disney gift card for food
• A $50 Disney gift card for each child in the travel party for souvenirs
The sweepstakes is open from April 20 to Nov. 13. Caroline County Health Officer Robin Cahall said the long timeframe for the contest gives parents lots of time to discuss vaccination directly with their child’s pediatrician and make an informed decision.
“We wanted to have something to really motivate parents to have those conversations with their child’s doctor,” Cahall said. “And what’s more motivating for families than a free trip to Disney World?”
The sweepstakes is open only to Caroline County residents from the same household. All members of the travel party must be fully vaccinated at the time of entry, including having received booster shots if eligible. Households are limited to one entry each and proof of vaccine status, Caroline County residency, and household relationship will be required for winners. Children under age 5 are not eligible for the sweepstakes, but may travel at the parent’s expense. See the Official Sweepstakes Rules for details.
“While COVID-19 is less severe in children, they are still at risk of serious complications – especially if they have an underlying health condition like asthma,” Cahall said. “Additionally, they can easily spread the virus to older and more vulnerable adults. That’s why we were so thrilled to receive this funding from the Caroline Foundation to use specifically for youth vaccine incentives.”
Visit www.carolinecovid19.org/disney to enter and to review the Official Sweepstakes Rules for full details on who is eligible to enter, prize information, and other terms and conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.